Georgetown, DE

Friday, June 3 Event at Georgetown Speedway Postponed Due to Soaked Track

By Brett Deyo
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN, DE – Due to extremely saturated track conditions tonight’s event at...

www.thegeorgetownspeedway.com

Cape Gazette

Corin Roth of Georgetown earns Girl Scout Gold Award

Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay presented the Girl Scout Gold Award to Corin Roth from Girl Scout Troop 1326, Georgetown. The Girl Scout Gold Award is the highest award given in the organization, and Corin was one of only six girls chosen from among the entire Chesapeake Bay Council.
GEORGETOWN, DE
phillylacrosse.com

Salesianum School downs Cape Henlopen, 13-11, to repeat as Delaware state boys’ champion

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 6/5/22 – Staff Report. Salesianum School senior attackman Caelan Driggs admits the Sals had high expectations in 2022. And did his team meet them?. “I feel we exceeded the expectations,” said Driggs after scoring six goals and helping his squad down Cape Henlopen, 13-11, Saturday at Caravel Academy to repeat as Delaware state champions.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Choice Hotels bringing Cambria brand to coastal Sussex

Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International continues to expand its Cambria Hotel brand with its first Delaware location near Rehoboth Beach. The four-story, 114-room Cambria is slated to open in Spring 2024. “The groundbreaking of the Cambria hotel in Rehoboth Beach represents another proud moment for...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Warwick River Cafe

SECRETARY, Md.– One local cafe keeps hungry locals on their toes by changing their menu everyday. The Foodie Team was lucky enough to enjoy a few of Warwick River Cafe’s weekend specials on this week’s Foodie Friday. Warwick River Cafe posts their specials daily to their Facebook...
SECRETARY, MD
Georgetown, DE
Georgetown, DE
Delaware Sports
Cape Gazette

Milton hosts annual Horseshoe Crab and Shorebird Festival

A perfect sunny day at Milton Historical Society was the scene for the annual Horseshoe Crab and Shorebird Festival May 28. The event is a partnership between Milton Chamber of Commerce and Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge, and raises money for Friends of Prime Hook. The festival featured food trucks, vendors, local artists and environmental stewards such as Delaware Sea Grant, Delaware State Parks and DuPont Nature Center in Milford.
MILTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Kent County Woman

Delaware State Police Troop 3 is issuing a Gold Alert for 34-year-old Tamyra Leming of Magnolia, DE. Leming was last seen on June 5, 2022 at approximately 11 p.m. in the Magnolia area. Attempts to contact or locate Leming have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
MAGNOLIA, DE
WBOC

Summer Concert Series Announced for Downtown Salisbury's Riverwalk Amphitheater

SALISBURY, Md.- Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District on Friday announced another season of free summer concerts at the Riverwalk Amphitheater in Downtown Salisbury. Friday Night Live will feature local and regional bands in a variety of genres – all free to attend. Concerts will be held every Friday from 5-8 p.m., with the exception of 3rd Friday weeks – when SBY’s Movies on the River will take place instead. Attendees can enjoy the open-air concert series along Downtown Salisbury’s beautiful riverfront, complete with beer, wine and snacks now through the end of September.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

CHEER Center friends gather for tea party and luncheon

The ladies of SLICE at the CHEER Center in Georgetown recently welcomed the resumption of their exercise class with a tea party and luncheon. Attendees were fashionably attired in fancy spring hats and from the array, three winners were chosen. Carol Weikel’s flower and tulle-decked hat was selected most beautiful; Janice Owen’s hat trimmed with fresh azaleas won for most original; and Barbara Holston’s wide-brimmed chapeau featuring a humorous face was chosen funniest. Carol Givens chaired the tea party, with help from Zela Holston and the CHEER Center staff.
GEORGETOWN, DE
#Speedway
WBOC

Bike Falling Off Car Leads to 6 Car Accident

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md.- A bike falling off of a car lead to a six-car crash in West Ocean City Saturday morning. The Ocean Pines Volunteer Fire Department says the crash happened around 9 a.m. on Rt. 90, before the first bridge heading toward Ocean City. Crews began to help those in need of medical assists and working to clean up leaking fluids. All involved refused medical treatment.
OCEAN CITY, MD
WMDT.com

Salvage efforts complete following barge fire in Delaware Bay

PORT NORRIS, NJ. – The U.S. Coast Guard says their salvage operations following a barge fire in the Delaware Bay are complete. Sunday, the CMT Y NOT 6 was removed from shallow waters off the coast of New Jersey. Salvage experts and naval architects started developing the recovery plan after the fire was extinguished. The vessel’s stability and seaworthiness for transit were then determined.
CAMDEN, NJ
firststateupdate.com

Head-On Collison In Sussex County, Level One MCI Declared

Just after 6:15 Sunday evening, Sussex County rescue crews were dispatched to the 36000 block of Millers Neck Road in Frankford for reports of a head-on collision. First arriving crews reported a vehicle on its side, four injuries, and one trapped. Moments later Command updated Sussex dispatch, telling them that six patients were injured and declared a Level 1 Mass Casualty Incident (MCI).
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Pride festival draws largest crowd in history for 25th anniversary

The Delaware LGBTQ community celebrated the 25th annual Pride Festival in Dover Saturday. The Green became a rainbow as community members and allies gathered for food, drinks, musical performances, and browsed through rows of small businesses and organizations. Carm Evans sat at a tent for the Tree of Life Church,...
WDEL 1150AM

One dead in Middletown motorcycle crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident early Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, on Bunker Hill Road in Middletown. According to investigators, two motorcycles were westbound on Bunker Hill Road west of Choptank Road around 2:40 a.m. Police said one of the motorcycles crossed the double yellow line in...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
firststateupdate.com

Rider Killed In Tragic Middletown Motorcycle Accident Sunday

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Sunday morning in Middletown, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on June 5, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Bunker Hill Road from the intersection with...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Katie Cherrix

How to Spend the Day in Snow Hill, Maryland

Snow Hill, Maryland may be a small town, but there are plenty of things to see, do, and enjoy to keep you busy for a day. The next time you find yourself with a free Saturday, head to Snow Hill and use this itinerary as a guide to help you fully experience the town. You can get a complete list of everything Snow Hill has to offer on the Chamber of Commerce website.
SNOW HILL, MD
Cape Gazette

Women’s Club of Milton raffling ‘Ocean Breeze’ quilt

The Women's Club of Milton recently received the donation of a quilt handmade by Dee Peters, a club member since 2021. Peters worked on projects for Quilts of Valor and Sussex County Quilts for Love, among other nonprofit organizations. Her work has won awards at the Clearfield County Fair in...
MILTON, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating a Fatal Motorcycle Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Sunday morning on Bunker Hill Road, Middletown. On June 5, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Bunker Hill Road from the intersection with Choptank Road. A 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle and another, unidentified motorcycle were traveling westbound on Bunker Hill Road behind the Jeep. The operator of the Jeep activated his left turn signal in preparation for making a left turn into a residence on Bunker Hill Road in the area of Winfield Lane. As the Jeep made the left turn, the Harley crossed the solid, double yellow line and into the opposing (eastbound) lane of travel. The front of the Harley struck the driver side rear door of the Jeep for the point of impact. The impact forced the Harley to rotate counterclockwise in a southwesterly direction and into a driveway off Bunker Hill Road. The operator of the Harley was ejected from the motorcycle. The other motorcycle did not come into contact with either vehicle and left the scene.
MIDDLETOWN, DE

