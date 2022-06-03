Friday, June 3 Event at Georgetown Speedway Postponed Due to Soaked Track

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Sunday morning on Bunker Hill Road, Middletown. On June 5, 2022, at approximately 2:40 a.m., a 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling westbound on Bunker Hill Road from the intersection with Choptank Road. A 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle and another, unidentified motorcycle were traveling westbound on Bunker Hill Road behind the Jeep. The operator of the Jeep activated his left turn signal in preparation for making a left turn into a residence on Bunker Hill Road in the area of Winfield Lane. As the Jeep made the left turn, the Harley crossed the solid, double yellow line and into the opposing (eastbound) lane of travel. The front of the Harley struck the driver side rear door of the Jeep for the point of impact. The impact forced the Harley to rotate counterclockwise in a southwesterly direction and into a driveway off Bunker Hill Road. The operator of the Harley was ejected from the motorcycle. The other motorcycle did not come into contact with either vehicle and left the scene.

MIDDLETOWN, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO