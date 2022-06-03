ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears' Fiancè Sam Asghari Shares Sentiment That Helped Him To Get Through Recent Miscarriage

By Adrienne Jones
 3 days ago

Britney Spears has been through a very public ordeal with much of her family for a long time, but for the past six years, she’s had her fiancé, Sam Asghari, by her side through it all. Asghari has done everything from support the pop star after Framing Britney Spears was released , to taking shots at those behind other documentaries on Spears , and being her steady co-star in a number of glamorous or fun-loving social media posts. But, Asghari has also stepped up to speak out after the couple had to make the sad announcement that Spears had suffered a miscarriage early in her pregnancy. Now, Asghari has shared the sentiment that’s been helping him get through this difficult time.

While Britney Spears will likely be tied up in a number of court proceedings due to the fallout from the end of her conservatorship for a while, at least there have been some bright spots in her personal life. That conservatorship finally ended in November of 2021, just a couple of months after Sam Asghari popped the question and he and Spears became engaged. They’ve mostly been on a wedding planning high in the past several months, but after the miscarriage, Asghari has now revealed to GQ what he’s been thinking about to help him get through the pain. When asked if he wanted to add to the statement they’d already made about it, Asghari noted:

Yeah, it's positive. We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was when the baby's ready, it'll come. So that was a beautiful thing somebody had said was, it's a common process and the female body is just so amazing, and just the human body in general is so beautiful that it heals itself. And that when the baby's ready it'll be the right time.

It was very obvious from the interview that he and Spears are, as most would expect, still dealing with strong emotions about the miscarriage. Asghari and Spears happily announced that they were expecting around mid-April, and the superstar had bravely spoken in open court many months before about how those in charge of her conservatorship had stopped Spears from being able to fulfill her wish to have more children . It was then a little over a month later that they revealed the miscarriage to fans.

Asghari is clearly trying to take things slowly and be understanding with the loss. As he said, miscarriage is probably a bit more unfortunately common than a lot of people know, and that’s because it was seen as a secret shame for so long, and is still something that people don’t discuss openly all that much. The idea that “when the baby’s ready, it’ll come,” really could help a lot of people dealing with the same loss come to terms with it and, like Spears and Asghari, begin to move forward .

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari do still have their marriage coming up, and with Spears already having her dress and the wedding date being set , they’ll have something to celebrate before much longer.

2d ago

If she should get Pregnant again she will finally have a Beautiful Daughter! I hope she is ready to enjoy a baby again time goes fast. I wanted to have another child at 40 but My husband had had a vasectomy. I know I wouldn't have been able to get pregnant again but that's the time I would have wanted to. I was young with my children and they're all grown so that would have been the perfect time. I love children I still do I always think why do people have children that hurt them or don't want them I would take all of them. I have so much love to give I pray that Britney has everything she's ever desired as she's older she's been controlled her whole life but so of many others and she has to realize that but we all fought for her freedom God bless you my dear girl.

