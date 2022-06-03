ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William & Kate Middleton Sit Opposite Harry & Meghan Markle At Jubilee Church Service

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1hwj_0fzSzwg400
Mega

Some ways to go. Despite Prince William , Kate Middleton , Prince Harry and Meghan Markle all being in attendance for the National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, June 3, they opted to sit on opposite sides of the church.

The Duke, 39, and Duchess of Cambridge, 40, took their seats on the right side of St. Paul’s Cathedral, near Princess Anne , Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H1uYe_0fzSzwg400
Mega

The Duke, 37, and Duchess of Sussex, 40, sat on the left side alongside Princess Eugenie , Princess Beatrice and their respective husbands, Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi .

WHY QUEEN ELIZABETH WILL ALWAYS HAVE 'A SOFT SPOT' FOR PRINCE HARRY

The estranged brothers and their spouses did not appear to interact at the Cathedral, Page Six reported. Though Harry and Meghan's attendance at Queen Elizabeth II 's Platinum Jubilee seemed to be a step in the right direction for the couple to make amends with the royal family, an insider spilled Prince Charles ' sons have no plans to interact while celebrating the festivities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PmZBx_0fzSzwg400
Mega

"At the moment, it does not look likely that Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations," said the source to the outlet. "There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment."

The royal and the Hollywood couple's last appearance together was at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Service in March 2020, three months after Harry and Meghan announced their plan to step back from their senior royal duties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gk8xX_0fzSzwg400
Mega

The red-headed prince and the Suits alum moved to Montecito, Calif., later that year, where they now reside with son Archie , 3, and daughter Lilibet , 11 months. The parents-of-two officially resigned from their royal duties in January 2020.

PRINCE HARRY & THE ROYALS HAVEN'T HEALED THEIR RIFT DESPITE RECENT FAMILY REUNION, CLAIMS COMMENTATOR

Harry and Meghan arrived in London with their youngsters earlier this week before the celebrations honoring Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne kicked off Thursday, June 2. The couple will be with their extended family to celebrate their daughter's first birthday, which is on June 4.

Though the royal-turned-Hollywood couple brought their son and daughter over the pond for the festivities, they seemingly watched Trooping the Colour from the Major General’s Office without their kiddos, who were also absent from Friday’s church service.

