Why Did Bella Thorne & Benjamin Mascolo Call Off Their Engagement After 3 Years? Inside Their Split

Say it ain't so! Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways after three years together .

"Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways, calling off their engagement of over a year," a source told PEOPLE . "Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably."

The handsome hunk also confirmed the sad news via Instagram, writing, "A little more than 3 years ago I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day changed my life forever, and I'm deeply grateful for every single moment we shared together since. It's been a truly humbling experience to grow with her on my side ."

He continued, "Through this person I have learned what unconditional love means, something only my parents blessed with growing up and I'd not been able to fully open up to again and accept in my adult life before meeting her. I remember one of the first things she told me when we started dating, something so simple but profound it rewired the inside of my brain and soul."

"Through her eyes I've learned to love myself, to feel beautiful, to feel accepted by accepting myself, with my countless flaws and imperfections," he concluded. "I will never be able to fully express in words what it means to be saved by someone, and it's something I know with all my heart each and every living creature will experience at some point in its journey . Salvation."

The two were first linked in 2019 — shortly after the 24-year-old split from Mod Sun .

A few months later, the Disney Channel alum and the actor, 28, became Instagram official. Things moved quickly, as the red-headed beauty teased she would be walking down the aisle in the near future.

"💍💍💍big announcement coming soon," the Famous in Love alum wrote in January 2021. "I'm so happy."

Three months later, they announced the news. "She said YES @bellathorne," Mascolo wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yay we're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both."

In November 2021, the "Call It Whatever" songstress gushed over working with Mascolo on their movie Time Is Up .

"It’s so fun. I didn’t know how it was going to be because I hadn’t acted with a significant other before or acted with someone I was dating. It was definitely nerve-wracking. I thought, 'What if we fight? What if we’re tired or angry?' We didn’t fight the entire time, it was pretty crazy!" she told OK! . "It was just a great experience. I was really happy to be there for his first time, and because acting is really scary, especially when you haven’t acted before and you’re the lead of the movie ."