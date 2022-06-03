ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Why Did Bella Thorne & Benjamin Mascolo Call Off Their Engagement After 3 Years? Inside Their Split

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iwsg9_0fzSzt1t00
MEGA

Say it ain't so! Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways after three years together .

"Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo have parted ways, calling off their engagement of over a year," a source told PEOPLE . "Their conflicting schedules led to a lot of time apart that eventually resulted in the breakup, but the two have parted ways amicably."

The handsome hunk also confirmed the sad news via Instagram, writing, "A little more than 3 years ago I crossed roads with the most amazing human being. That day changed my life forever, and I'm deeply grateful for every single moment we shared together since. It's been a truly humbling experience to grow with her on my side ."

He continued, "Through this person I have learned what unconditional love means, something only my parents blessed with growing up and I'd not been able to fully open up to again and accept in my adult life before meeting her. I remember one of the first things she told me when we started dating, something so simple but profound it rewired the inside of my brain and soul."

MASKED-UP BELLA THORNE & FIANCÉ BENJAMIN MASCOLO HIT UP NOBU MALIBU IN MATCHING ALL-BLACK ENSEMBLES — PHOTOS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqvBg_0fzSzt1t00
MEGA

"Through her eyes I've learned to love myself, to feel beautiful, to feel accepted by accepting myself, with my countless flaws and imperfections," he concluded. "I will never be able to fully express in words what it means to be saved by someone, and it's something I know with all my heart each and every living creature will experience at some point in its journey . Salvation."

The two were first linked in 2019 — shortly after the 24-year-old split from Mod Sun .

A few months later, the Disney Channel alum and the actor, 28, became Instagram official. Things moved quickly, as the red-headed beauty teased she would be walking down the aisle in the near future.

"💍💍💍big announcement coming soon," the Famous in Love alum wrote in January 2021. "I'm so happy."

Three months later, they announced the news. "She said YES @bellathorne," Mascolo wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yay we're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both."

BORN THIS WAY! BELLA THORNE & HUNKY FIANCÉ BENJAMIN MASCOLO FLAUNT THEIR PRIDE IN ITALY — PHOTOS

In November 2021, the "Call It Whatever" songstress gushed over working with Mascolo on their movie Time Is Up .

"It’s so fun. I didn’t know how it was going to be because I hadn’t acted with a significant other before or acted with someone I was dating. It was definitely nerve-wracking. I thought, 'What if we fight? What if we’re tired or angry?' We didn’t fight the entire time, it was pretty crazy!" she told OK! . "It was just a great experience. I was really happy to be there for his first time, and because acting is really scary, especially when you haven’t acted before and you’re the lead of the movie ."

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Bella Thorne Confirmed She Broke Up With Her Fiancé In An IG Post

Mercury retrograde might be over, but celebrity relationships have been taking a hit lately. Couples like Liam Payne and Maya Henry broke off their engagement, and even royal pairing Prince William and Kate Middleton were entangled in breakup rumors. Now, Bella Thorne’s Instagram confirmed her breakup with fiancé Benjamin Mascolo. In an Instagram Story, Thorne shared a selfie of herself and asked for privacy while she is going through the breakup. Let’s be real, it’s never easy.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jamie Foxx's Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger And Younger—Wait 'Til You See The 'Mystery Blonde' He's Dating Now!

Three years after calling quits with actress Katie Holmes, it looks like Jamie Foxx is dating someone new—and he’s not afraid to let the world know. According to a recent article published by People, the 54-year-old actor was spotted vacationing in the South of France with a mysterious, young woman. The two were seen getting cozy together onboard a yacht, and later on enjoying the time of their lives riding a jet ski on the French Riviera. Photos prove that the Soul actor and his female companion were in fact showing public displays of affection—with no hesitation.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

More Legal Woes? Crew Member Sues Johnny Depp For Allegedly Punching Him On Set

As Johnny Depp celebrates his recent defamation trial win against estranged ex-wife Amber Heard, a former crewmember who once worked with him on set is still waiting for his day in court. Gregg "Rocky" Brooks is suing the Pirates of the Caribbean actor for allegedly punching him in the ribs in a physical altercation that occurred back in 2017.Brooks filed the lawsuit in the city of Los Angeles the following year, alleging Depp caused him "emotional distress" after hitting him twice. Now, the crewmember's attorney, Pat Harris, is hoping people will remember that Depp's recent legal win "has no relevance...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Mascolo
Person
Mod Sun
Person
Bella Thorne
bravotv.com

Elton John Has a Message for One of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Elton John has been at the center of the drama on this season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and now the music icon has something to say about the show. In advance of the May 18 episode of RHOBH, John and his husband, David Furnish, took to Instagram to show their support for Diana Jenkins, who made her debut on the show Wednesday night. “So, Diana, thank you. Good luck tonight. We love you so much. Thanks for all your support,” John said in a video of him and Furnish, shared on Diana’s Instagram. “And we’ll be cheering from a long way away.”
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Kourtney Just Changed Her Last Name After Her Wedding to Travis—Here’s What She’s Going by Now

Click here to read the full article. It’s official. Fans have been on the lookout for if Kourtney Kardashian’s last name will be changed after her marriage to Travis Barker. The Poosh founder confirmed that she will be hyphenating her last name as “Kardashian-Barker” by changing her name on Instagram. Kourtney previously seemed to hint at her name change on Instagram. In an Instagram story after her second, but official, wedding with Travis Barker, Kourtney posted a dessert with the Blink-182 drummer’s last name. The cookie read “Mr. + Mrs. Barker” wrapped around different florals. Close friends of the Kardashian clan,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
StyleCaster

Christina ‘Can’t Stand’ Tarek’s Wife—Here’s the Real Reason They Were Seen Having ‘Tension’

Click here to read the full article. Agree to disagree, Christina Haack and Heather Rae Young’s feud is deeper than their “tension” at Tarek El Moussa’s son’s soccer game. In photographs published by The Daily Mail, Christina—who was married to Tarek from 2009 to 2018—and Heather, who married Tarek in 2021, were seen yelling at each other at a soccer game for Christina and Tarek’s 6-year-old son, Brayden, on May 7, 2022. The photographs show Tarek pulling Heather away from Christina by the arm as the Selling Sunset star yells at her husband’s ex-wife. Another set of photographs show Tarek in...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Reality Tea

Brittany Cartwright Is “Sad” Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Talk To Her And Jax Taylor As Much Since Vanderpump Rules Exit

Sometimes, very rarely, I find myself wondering, in part fascination and part horror, what Jax Taylor’s life is like post Vanderpump Rules. He and Brittany Cartwright “left” the show after a long run and the Number One Guy In The Group has been in denial ever since. It was time — we, as a society, […] The post Brittany Cartwright Is “Sad” Lisa Vanderpump Doesn’t Talk To Her And Jax Taylor As Much Since Vanderpump Rules Exit appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

'Brazen Hussy!' Royal Insider SLAMS Meghan Markle's 'Promote Meghan Show' Appearance In The Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations

Meghan Markle is back in the U.K., and it's safe to say that a lot of people are not happy she's back in the spotlight again. Of course, Piers Morgan discussed his thoughts on Prince Harry and the former actress, 40, attending various events for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. "They keep preaching this about the environment and the need to save our carbon footprint, and then we discover they got here from California on a private jet — I mean, when they do things like that, I am like, 'Who does this nonsense? Who lets them behave like this and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Erika Jayne Reacts to a Gift from Sutton Stracke: “OMG”

Although Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills documented some memorable drama between Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke, it seems the castmates are kicking off the new season on a much sweeter note. On May 11, the day Season 12 of RHOBH premiered, Erika showed a special delivery...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Distractify

Who's the Richest Real Housewife of Beverly Hills? Here Are Their Net Worths Ranked

It’s no secret that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast enjoys the finer things in life. Many of them acquired wealth on their own through acting, fashion, restaurants, music, and other ventures. Several castmates have also been married to (and divorced from) with some of the city’s richest men, who have showered them with gifts and contributed to their millions.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
OK! Magazine

Nene Leakes' Boyfriend Says To 'Not Allow Negative People To Bring You Down' After His Wife Sues Reality Star

Nene Leakes' boyfriend, Nyonisela Sioh, is speaking out after she was sued by Malomine Tehmeh-Sioh — his current wife. "The best u can do to urself in life’s not to allow negative people to bring u down to their level; just maintain ur self respect and keep away from them. Know that u can’t hangout with negative people and expect to live a positive life. Don’t forget that the less u respond to negative people, like my separated ……the more peaceful ur life will become. Always surround urself with people who value ur worth and if someone doesn’t appreciate ur...
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé: Liz updates fans on her relationship with Ed in 2022

After their bumpy ride on 90 Day Fiancé, fans of the show are wondering if Ed and Liz are still together in 2022. Big Ed is nothing short of a reality TV icon. He is known for his controversial behaviour on 90 Day Fiancé, as viewers have joined him on his journey to finding love.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

Former Vanderpump Rules Star Stassi Schroeder Drops First Look At Gorgeous Wedding Gown As She Gets Married A Second Time

Vanderpump Rules fans will remember the days of old when Stassi Schroeder would infamously throw birthday party tantrums over it being her day and not anyone else’s. Well, she's no longer on the show after getting fired by Bravo in 2020, but she's still making headlines this week. That's because the former reality star has dropped the first look at her gorgeous wedding gown as she gets married for the second time.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Reveals Which Real Housewives He Is Closest With

It’s no secret that Andy Cohen has his favorites. The Watch What Happens Live host and Bravo executive is the man who started it all. And with that, comes kinship with those he has seen rise to reality fame with him. But there’s definitely a line between boss and friend. It’s one that Andy recently […] The post Andy Cohen Reveals Which Real Housewives He Is Closest With appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

62K+
Followers
1K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy