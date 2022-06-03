Could the Depp v. Heard case make other abuse survivors too scared to speak up?

After five years of anticipation, it’s now clear: The long-awaited and much-dreaded backlash to the Me Too movement is here. On May 2, a draft leaked of a Supreme Court opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade and, with it, American women’s rights to reproductive freedom. On June 1, Johnny Depp won his defamation suit against Amber Heard, who alleged that he abused her. Depp’s argument, which the jury apparently agreed with, was that Heard had in fact abused him and lied about it. (Heard won one count of defamation of her own, against Depp’s former lawyer Adam Waldman.) It’s only fitting that the cultural moment that began with women speaking out against the powerful men who they say hurt them announced its end by the courts finding in favor of one of those men.

