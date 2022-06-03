ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Could the Depp v. Heard case make other abuse survivors too scared to speak up?

By The Conversation
Phys.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohnny Depp has won his defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard for her Washington Post op-ed article published in 2018, which stated she was a "public figure representing domestic abuse." The facts in every case are unique, and the jury is always in a better position to judge...

