Monochrome Dream! Meghan Markle Glows in All-White at Thanksgiving Service for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

By Robyn Merrett
 3 days ago

There she is! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped out for their first official appearance during Queen Elizabeth II 's Platinum Jubilee .

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

On Friday, June 3, the couple were spotted walking hand in hand to the Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral. For the outing, Meghan, 40, dazzled in a white trench coat and skirt designed by Stephen Jones for Dior. She paired the crisp look with a wide-brimmed ivory hat — also from the French fashion house. The California native completed her ensemble with Dior gloves and pointed-toe pumps. As for her glam, the former Suits actress opted for a side-swept updo and accessorized with dainty diamond earrings . For his part, Harry, 37, looked dapper in a black tailcoat jacket and pinstriped pants.

At the event, Meghan and Harry flashed wide smiles inside and outside of the chapel. Following the service, the duo were spotted gleefully chatting with fellow royals Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall as well as members of the clergy.

The service — which came after Us Weekly confirmed on Thursday, June 2, that the queen, 96, would skip the event after experiencing discomfort at Trooping the Colour — was not open to the public and included Bible readings, anthems and prayers in celebration of Her Majesty's 70 years of service . Prince William , Duchess Kate and Princess Beatrice were also in attendance.

Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II’s Relationship Before and After Her Royal Exit: Photos

Kate, 40, looked vibrant in a soft yellow dress by Emilia Wickstead — a go-to designer for the British royal. The number featured a crisscross design at the bodice and was styled with a Philip Treaty hat and nude pumps. The Duchess of Cambridge further accessorized with Bahrain Pear Drop earrings, which she borrowed from the queen . William, 39, looked classic in a dark suit and plaid tie.

For Trooping the Colour, the Sussexes' presence was more low-key as they watched the festivities from the Major General's Office in Buckingham Palace while the queen, Kate, William and other royal family members looked on from the balcony. They were not permitted on the balcony due to their 2020 decision to step back as senior royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Nonetheless, the couple felt "excited" and "honoured" to be back in the U.K. to honor the queen, a spokesperson for the pair said on May 4. Though not pictured, Meghan and Harry made the trek from California — where they moved following their royal exit — with their two young children: Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 11 months. This occasion will mark the first time the little girl has traveled across the pond.

The queen's Platinum Jubilee will continue through Sunday, June 5. “The bank holiday will provide an opportunity for communities and people throughout the United Kingdom to come together to celebrate the historic milestone,” the palace said in a statement on January 10.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of Meghan's all-white look.

