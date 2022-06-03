ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-04 10:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broward; Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida Southeastern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 503 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hamptons At Boca Raton, or near Boca Raton, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Coral Springs, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, Deerfield Beach and Delray Beach. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 17:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-06 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of through 545 PM EDT At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sebastian Inlet, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sebastian, Roseland, Sebastian Inlet, Sebastian Inlet State Park and Micco. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

