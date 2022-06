Now that it is warm enough to get out and enjoy the waters of Watauga County, I want to share the following information from Boone Fire Department about water safety. Drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional death in the United States. Every day an average of 10 people die from unintentional drowning. It only takes a few seconds. Children and weak swimmers can drown in the time it takes to reply to a text. Death and injury from drownings occur every day in pools, hot tubs, bath tubs, buckets, lakes, rivers, streams and oceans. It could take only a few teaspoons of water to drown!

BOONE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO