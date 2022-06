Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A Yonkers man has been convicted in the 2017 murder of his ex-girlfriend. Luis Alturet-Rivera, 47, was found guilty of second degree murder, according to a state court system website. Authorities say he shot 29-year-old Diana Casado, of Yonkers, in the head, after she parked her car on Palisade Avenue. Alturet-Rivera was eventually caught in Washington state by Yonkers police. He faces 15 years to life in prison when he is sentenced next month.

YONKERS, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO