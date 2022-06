FOX 10 Phoenix— Three police officers have been placed on administrative leave after they reportedly watched as a man drowned in Tempe Town Lake, transcripts revealed. Reason.com—Tempe Police Watch as Man Drowns. Tempe police watched a man drown while refusing to offer assistance. "I'm not jumping in after you," one of the officers says in a transcript of body-cam footage from the encounter, which took place at Tempe Town Lake around sunrise on Saturday, May 28. The man, Sean Bickings, repeatedly asked the officers for help. After the Tempe Fire Department's dive and rescue team pulled him out of the water, he was pronounced dead. Body-cam footage released by the Tempe Police Department shows the...

TEMPE, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO