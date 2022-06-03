Senator Markey joins gun safety advocates at Smith & Wesson in Springfield on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Friday marks National Gun Violence Awareness Day, a day after President Biden held a national plea calling for action following recent attacks of gun violence in America.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey spoke outside Smith & Wesson in Springfield to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day and demand Congressional action on gun safety legislation. He was joined by gun safety advocates John Rosenthal, founder of Stop Handgun Violence, and Juanita Batchelor, founder of Mothers Overlooked Reachout Empowerment.

Stop Handgun Violence is a non-profit organization founded in 1994. They are based in Boston and work to reduce and prevent firearm injuries and deaths through public awareness, education, policy advocacy, and law enforcement strategies… without banning most guns. According to their website, 58-percent of gun deaths in Massachusetts are suicides.

Mothers Overlooked Reachout Empowerment (M.O.R.E.) is a Springfield resource center that provides support to homicide victims’ families. They help families with law enforcement, identify advocates, get help for surviving children, navigate court appearances, and grieve.

The president called for a ban on military-style assault weapons, expanding gun background checks, and expressed his support for red flag laws which alert authorities about potentially dangerous individuals. He also stood behind raising the age for gun purchases to 21. The president argued that the U.S. must do more to address this crisis in order to protect the lives it’s of its citizens.

“We spent hours with family members who were broken, whose lives would never be the same. They have one message for us, do something. Just do something,” said President Biden. A bipartisan group of lawmakers met this week, they are working together to form new gun legislation.

From June 3rd through the 5th people from across the country are wearing orange in honor of those killed with guns. The color orange symbolizes what hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.

Wear orange was established after the shooting death of Hadiya Pendelton in 2013. She was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Hadiya’s friends chose to wear orange to honor her life and raise awareness about gun violence.

The following Wear Orange Weekend , June 3-5 events are scheduled in western Massachusetts:

Friday, June 3: Holyoke City Hall at 3 p.m., Holyoke Mayor Garcia will read and sign the proclamation to make Holyoke a city free of gun violence.

Friday, June 3 at 12 p.m., Greenfield Town Common will be decorated with orange ribbons and hearts with names of gun violence victims and survivors. The community is invited to remember and recognize those lost to and affected every day by gun violence.

Saturday, June 4: Springfield Forest Park at 11 a.m., the Annual Save our Streets event focuses on activities for children.

Saturday, June 4: Berkshire Farmers Market in Pittsfield at 9 a.m. share a Wear Orange message and Pride Festival parade.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.