ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Senator Markey joins gun safety advocates at Smith & Wesson in Springfield on National Gun Violence Awareness Day

By Ashley Shook
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aHc33_0fzSyCcd00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Friday marks National Gun Violence Awareness Day, a day after President Biden held a national plea calling for action following recent attacks of gun violence in America.

Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey spoke outside Smith & Wesson in Springfield to mark National Gun Violence Awareness Day and demand Congressional action on gun safety legislation. He was joined by gun safety advocates John Rosenthal, founder of Stop Handgun Violence, and Juanita Batchelor, founder of Mothers Overlooked Reachout Empowerment.

Smith & Wesson headquarters leaving Springfield, moving to Tennessee

Stop Handgun Violence is a non-profit organization founded in 1994. They are based in Boston and work to reduce and prevent firearm injuries and deaths through public awareness, education, policy advocacy, and law enforcement strategies… without banning most guns. According to their website, 58-percent of gun deaths in Massachusetts are suicides.

Police: Semi-automatic rifle purchased hours before Tulsa mass shooting

Mothers Overlooked Reachout Empowerment (M.O.R.E.) is a Springfield resource center that provides support to homicide victims’ families. They help families with law enforcement, identify advocates, get help for surviving children, navigate court appearances, and grieve.

The president called for a ban on military-style assault weapons, expanding gun background checks, and expressed his support for red flag laws which alert authorities about potentially dangerous individuals. He also stood behind raising the age for gun purchases to 21. The president argued that the U.S. must do more to address this crisis in order to protect the lives it’s of its citizens.

‘Enough!’ Biden calls for action to combat gun violence

“We spent hours with family members who were broken, whose lives would never be the same. They have one message for us, do something. Just do something,” said President Biden. A bipartisan group of lawmakers met this week, they are working together to form new gun legislation.

From June 3rd through the 5th people from across the country are wearing orange in honor of those killed with guns. The color orange symbolizes what hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and others.

Wear orange was established after the shooting death of Hadiya Pendelton in 2013. She was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. Hadiya’s friends chose to wear orange to honor her life and raise awareness about gun violence.

AG HEALEY: Gun manufacturers and dealers are not exempt from state consumer protection laws

The following Wear Orange Weekend , June 3-5 events are scheduled in western Massachusetts:

Friday, June 3: Holyoke City Hall at 3 p.m., Holyoke Mayor Garcia will read and sign the proclamation to make Holyoke a city free of gun violence.

Friday, June 3 at 12 p.m., Greenfield Town Common will be decorated with orange ribbons and hearts with names of gun violence victims and survivors. The community is invited to remember and recognize those lost to and affected every day by gun violence.

Saturday, June 4: Springfield Forest Park at 11 a.m., the Annual Save our Streets event focuses on activities for children.

Saturday, June 4: Berkshire Farmers Market in Pittsfield at 9 a.m. share a Wear Orange message and Pride Festival parade.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
mybackyardnews.com

GHOST GUNS IN MASSACHUSETTS

MA Lawmakers, Advocates: Steps Needed to Tackle Ghost Guns. Groups advocating for gun safety are raising awareness about the issue of ghost guns in Massachusetts. Ghost guns are untraceable firearms with no serial number, often created by 3D printers or assembled from kits bought online. Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield, joined...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Vermont's legislature is eyeing new toughened gun regulations

Two local athletes help raise awareness for mental health through Morgan’s Message. CVU’s Neva Williams and South Burlington’s Mia Kaczmarek want other student-athletes to know they don’t have to suffer in silence. Bystander struck by debris from shooting in Burlington. Updated: 3 hours ago. Shooting at...
BURLINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Government
City
Pittsfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Springfield, MA
City
Holyoke, MA
MassLive.com

Homeowners organize as lawmakers debate help for crumbling foundations tainted by pyrrhotite

MONSON – It’s been nearly five years since homeowners Joseph and Michelle Loglisci noticed the telltale cracking and fissuring and water staining in their basement. The verdict: that their dream home, and their retirement savings, was built upon a foundation of pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete. It looked normal going in, but over time the pyrrhotite reacted with air and moisture and expands destroying itself in the process. Once it begins, there is no way to stop the reaction other than to tear it out and replace.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Markey
CBS Boston

Markey calls for gun safety legislation at Smith & Wesson headquarters

SPRINGFIELD - Parents of victims and survivors in the shootings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas. will testify before a house committee next week as Congress debates what to do about gun violence. The committee has started investigating five gunmakers responsible for manufacturing the semi-automatic weapons used in the shootings, where a combined 31 people were killed.On Friday, Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey tried to apply his own pressure by going right to the front door of one of the country's most famous gun makers. Standing alongside gun safety advocates, he spoke in front of the Smith & Wesson headquarters in Springfield."More...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Violence#Gun Safety#Smith Wesson
CBS Boston

Keller: Where is the Massachusetts Democratic party headed?

BOSTON - Where is the Massachusetts Democratic party headed? That's what WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller wanted to learn from party chairman Gus Bickford as Democrats nominated their candidates for statewide office this weekend.Bickford and Keller discussed the 15% convention delegate threshold needed to get on the primary ballot, and the charge that the party is anti-business based on opposition to a ballot initiative that would give gig workers like Uber, Lyft and DoorDash drivers the classification of an independent contractor."It's a pro-worker stance," Bickford said. "We want them to have independence of being able to drive when they want,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WWLP

WWLP

22K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy