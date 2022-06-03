ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory – June 3-6

By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImprovement projects will require Interstate 10 closures or lane restrictions in the Phoenix area this weekend (June 3-6), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, check on alternate routes and stay alert for work zones while the following weekend closures are in place:....

www.allaboutarizonanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
gilaherald.com

New signs restrict heavy vehicle truck traffic to right lane on I-10 between Phoenix, Casa Grande

PHOENIX – To promote safety on a 20-mile segment of Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande, the Arizona Department of Transportation in collaboration with the Department of Public Safety is installing new signage that will restrict heavy vehicle truck traffic on this busy section of highway. Truck traffic will be restricted to the right lane only.
PHOENIX, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Central Avenue at Salt River Bridge Closed Weekends in June

Construction crews are making progress on the South Central Extension/Downtown Hub light rail project. In addition to 5.5 miles of new track and eight stations, the project also includes upgrades to existing infrastructure. Beginning Friday, June 10, crews will be reinforcing the Salt River Bridge to allow the historic bridge...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Traffic
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 2 Hurt in Two-Car Crash on Bell Road [Phoenix, AZ]

One Man Killed, Two Others Injured in Vehicle Accident on Tatum Boulevard. The incident happened at 10:30 p.m. in the area along Bell Road and Tatum Boulevard. Furthermore, according to reports, the male driver crashed into another vehicle that was stopped in traffic for reasons still unknown. First responders rushed...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Five charming homes across the Valley for under $450,000

Looking to settle down in the Valley of the Sun? Explore five great options from Opendoor, all under $450,000. Opendoor provides Phoenix residents with simple, certain, and fast ways to buy and sell homes, with just a few clicks online. Visit Opendoor.com to learn more. 1.) 14 E Manzanita Dr.,...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Changes to what many call a dangerous Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX — There will soon be changes to an intersection in Phoenix that many describe as dangerous. Neighbors have been complaining for years about red-light runners and speeding drivers at 7th and Southern avenues. Now, big upgrades are on the way. "You just see them drive right past that...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Watermelon Fire in northern Arizona closes I-17 for several hours

PHOENIX — A wildfire in northern Arizona closed Interstate 17 in both directions for several hours Sunday, authorities said. The highway shut down north of Sedona sometime after 3 p.m., Arizona Department of Transportation officials said. The southbound lanes were closed at milepost 306, while the northbound lanes were...
SEDONA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#Freeway#Interstate 10#Loop 202 Wb
AZFamily

City of Phoenix, AC company provide tips for summer’s first heat wave

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Scorching and dangerous high heat is on the way to Arizona. The weather service is upgrading the Excessive Heat Watch to an Excessive Heat Warning, triggering a wave of first alert weather days with temperatures above 110. City officials said they’re prepared for this heat wave with resources, while AC companies have tips to keep your home cool. “We haven’t seen temperatures yet this year,” said David Hondula, the City of Phoenix’s Director of Heat Response and Mitigation. “We are going to take a jump up from 105-115 over the stretch of a week.”
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman is in extremely critical condition after being hit by a car in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning. Sgt. Vincent Cole said it happened near 51st Avenue and Pierson, which is just south of Camelback around 4 a.m. Officers showed up to a woman who had been hit by someone in a dark-colored SUV.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
phoenixmag.com

Things To Do in (and out of) the Valley This Weekend

This is a curated list of weekly events around the Phoenix area. Please check each website for last minute confirmation or cancellations. After taking two years off due to the pandemic, Flagstaff Blues & Brews is back this summer. “I’m just excited to produce the event and to see everybody’s faces,” says festival organizer Jennifer Grogan. “We love music. We love Flagstaff.” With more than 10 performers, including Anders Osborne, Cedric Burnside and Mr. Sipp, and 11 different local tap handles, it’s a can’t-miss festival that benefits local schools. Flagstaff favorites like Satchmo’s and Fratelli Pizza are on the menu, along with hamburgers, hot dogs, ice cream, tacos and more. June 10-11. 2-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, $35-$225. 5000 E. Old Walnut Canyon Rd., Flagstaff, 928-606-7600, flagstaffblues.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Head-On Collision on 31st Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (June 6, 2022) – Wednesday morning, one person was killed and another was injured in a head-on collision on 31st Avenue. The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m., at the intersection of 31st Avenue and Northern Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. Preliminary investigations stated...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Homeowners fume over Ocotillo Road widening

Eric and Terri Naddy enjoy a rural lifestyle on nearly 2.5 acres, raising 60 quails, chickens, three dogs and two desert tortoises. They planned on putting in a barn and an above-ground pool to farm fish. But earlier this month, the couple learned their way of life may soon be...
GILBERT, AZ
12news.com

Scottsdale lottery ticket now worth $1.4 million

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. Two lottery tickets sold in the Valley have yielded big returns after Saturday's number drawing. The Arizona Lottery said one of its Pick tickets is now worth $1.4 million after matching with Saturday's numbers. The winning...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Southbound Loop 303 in Goodyear reopens after Friday morning crash

PHOENIX – A crash closed part of southbound Loop 303 in the West Valley on Friday, slowing traffic for most of the morning rush. The Arizona Department of Transportation said the wreck in Goodyear shut down the freeway near westbound Interstate 10, closing both transition ramps there as well around 6:10 a.m.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Young girl, 3 others hospitalized after rollover crash near Phoenix Sky Harbor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix fire crews say a serious crash near Phoenix Sky Harbor caused four people to be rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning. Officials say it happened around 7 a.m. after a U-Haul and an SUV crashed near 20th and Jefferson streets. Firefighters showed up to find the U-Haul on its side and the SUV on top of the truck. According to Capt. Scott Douglas, a man, a woman, and a 9-year-old girl inside the SUV had to be rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police said a man from the U-Haul was taken by ambulance in stable condition. A fifth person was treated on the scene, but it’s not clear what vehicle they were in.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy