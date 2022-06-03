ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas school shooting: Special education teacher considers lawsuit against gun manufacturer

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J60sI_0fzSxxdD00

UVALDE, Texas — A special education teacher at Robb Elementary who survived the shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24, has petitioned a court to require the manufacturer of the gun used in the massacre to sit for a deposition.

Emilia “Amy” Marin filed the petition Thursday, which would require gunmaker Daniel Defense to sit for a deposition, as well as produce materials related to profits, lobbying, sales and marketing of AR-15-style rifles, NPR reported.

The petition is not only asking about the specific AR-15-style rifle carried by the gunman in Uvalde, but also information about four other AR-15-style rifles that were found in the hotel room of the shooter who killed 60 people in Las Vegas in 2017, The San Antonio Express-News reported. Marin’s attorney, Don Flanary, told NPR that they want to look at whether Daniel Defense changed its marketing after the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Marin had been walking outside the school, helping a co-worker bring food inside, when she saw the gunman’s vehicle crash, and was the teacher who was initially accused of leaving the door through which the gunman entered propped open with a rock, CNN reported. The Texas Department of Public Safety later clarified that the door had not been propped open, and instead said that the door had been closed but had not locked, for unknown reasons. Video footage from the school showed Marin shutting the door, DPS said.

Flanary told CNN that Marin has no plans to sue the school, the district or the police.

“Going after the police officers who made a mistake isn’t going to prevent it from happening at other places,” Flanary told NPR. “She feels like if we go this direction, we can make a change.”

Mikal Watts, a San Antonio attorney, told the Express-News that he and other attorneys have been contacted by victim’s families about looking into potential claims against Daniel Defense.

In February, Remington and the families of nine of the shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary agreed to a $73 million settlement, NPR reported. In that case, lawyers had argued that Remington, who manufactured the firearm used in the Sandy Hook massacre, had marketed their guns using a “lone gunman” narrative, NPR reported.

Daniel Defense has used video games like “Call of Duty” and popular characters from “Star Wars” as well as Santa Claus in some of its advertisements, The New York Times reported.

State police said that the DDM4 V7 made by Daniel Defense was one of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles the gunman purchased before going into Robb Elementary. The DDM4 V7 was the gun found next to his body when he was killed, the Express-News reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial Monday after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team is sick with COVID-19. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion by Cruz's lead attorney, Melisa McNeill. The defense then filed a motion asking Scherer to remove herself from the case, accusing her of being biased against Cruz. Scherer dismissed the request.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Uvalde, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Education
Boston 25 News WFXT

Uvalde gunman's early target recounts terror in sermon

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Gilbert Limones and a coworker at a funeral home were two of the first targets of the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school, and Limones has spent most of his days since helping prepare for the young victims' burials and consoling shattered families.
UVALDE, TX
News Channel 25

Murder & attempted suicide takes place at Texas Walmart

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities reported early Saturday morning a murder/attempted suicide took place in the parking lot of a store involving a couple. Walmart at 13003 State Hwy 249 was the scene of the deadly incident. The female was shot and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
cbs7.com

Governor Abbott instructs ALERRT to provide training programs to school districts across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter instructing Executive Director Dr. Pete Blair to begin providing Texas State University’s nationally-recognized Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) programs to all school districts across the state, prioritizing school-based law enforcement. Governor Abbott also requested ALERRT to provide an after-action debrief of the shooting at Uvalde once the investigation is complete and of other relevant situations to school administrators, law enforcement, and others charged with keeping our Texas schools safe.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas Dps#Guns#Sandy Hook Elementary#Robb Elementary#Gunmaker Daniel Defense#Npr#Cnn#Dps
Boston 25 News WFXT

US Navy identifies pilot who died in California crash

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy has identified the pilot who died when a Super Hornet aircraft crashed in California’s Mojave Desert. In a Sunday news release, the Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet said pilot Lt. Richard Bullock was participating in “a routine training mission” when his F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet crashed about 2:30 p.m. PDT Friday near Trona.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
CBS19

Is the recent gun control debate affecting East Texas firearm sales?

TYLER, Texas — On Thursday, President Joe Biden addressed lawmakers in a speech on gun legislation, asking lawmakers to pass stricter gun laws, following mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde. Topics such as expanding background checks, enacting new "red flag laws" and reinstating a ban on semi-automatic weapons were...
TYLER, TX
internewscast.com

California county reinstates mask mandate in indoor settings

An increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations has caused one California county to reinstate its mask requirements for most indoor settings. The order is set to begin Friday in all Alameda County cities except Berkeley, as it has its own local health jurisdiction, NewsNation local affiliate KRON reported. These mask requirements don’t...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
riograndeguardian.com

Bishop Flores: Don’t tell me that guns aren’t the problem

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Bishop of Brownsville Daniel E. Flores attracted national attention when he put out a tweet about the school shooting in Uvalde. Flores is chairman of the U.S. bishops’ committee on doctrine. The day after the massacre, he lamented that Americans “sacralize death’s instruments, and then are surprised that death uses them.”
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KHOU

Texas ranked as one of the most stressed states in the US

AUSTIN, Texas — Have you been feeling more stressed lately?. Well, you're not alone. A new study by WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranks Texas as the ninth most stressed state in the United States. WalletHub compared all 50 states to different key indicators. The data set ranged from...
TEXAS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
109K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy