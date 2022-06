Like their neighboring island communities to the north and south, Sea Isle City has a rich history that laid the foundation for what the town is today. The original name of the island came after Joseph Ludlam purchased the land from a group of Quakers called the West Jersey Proprietors who were granted permission to settle the region by the Duke of York in the 1600s. Ludlam Island was originally an area used for Joseph Ludlam's cattle and sheep to roam freely while mainlanders were allowed to come to the island for fishing and hunting with the Ludlam Family's permission.

