ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘NCIS’: Sean Murray’s Cryptic Post Has Fans Thinking ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Crossover Is in the Works

By Caitlin Berard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ani5Y_0fzSxV6z00

When a franchise has multiple series under its umbrella, it’s not uncommon to see characters from one show appear in another – nothing excites fans more than a crossover episode. NCIS, however, is unusually sparing with its crossovers. Though there are two spinoffs in addition to the flagship show, the characters NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii, and NCIS: Los Angeles rarely cross paths.

The last time fans saw characters of NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles on the same screen was in 2015, when Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) appeared on the spinoff for the LA Season 7 episode “Blame It on Rio”. Agent Dinozzo was tasked with helping the LA team hunt down an escaped money launderer.

As it’s been 7 years since the last crossover, Sean Murray’s latest Instagram post has NCIS fans buzzing, as it seems to hint at a coming crossover event. The image contains no caption, apart from a few hashtags. It’s simply an image of NCIS star Sean Murray and LA star LL Cool J clasping hands and smiling at the camera.

The cryptic post was enough to cause chaos among the fanbase, however, who immediately jumped to crossover conclusions. “I definitely would love to see an NCIS and NCIS LA crossover,” one fan wrote. “I hope another crossover between NCIS and NCIS LA will happen!” another said.

Adding fuel to the fire, the official NCIS Instagram account responded to the post as well. “LOVE this,” they wrote.

Could Tony Dinozzo Return for ‘NCIS’ Season 20?

Season 19 of the beloved police procedural was a tough one for fans, as it saw the departure of NCIS mainstay Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). Though Harmon was replaced by the talented Gary Cole, it’s not quite the same without Gibbs’ fatherly energy.

Fans are now without two of their favorite NCIS characters, as Michael Weatherly departed the series in 2016, taking Special Agent Tony Dinozzo with him. That said, writers were very careful in the way they wrote Dinozzo off the show. He wasn’t killed or harmed in any way. Instead, he resigned from the unit after the presumed death of his long-time love interest, Ziva David, leaving the door open for future appearances.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, showrunner Steven D. Binder expressed hope in a Season 20 return for Dinozzo. “I absolutely would love to do something like that,” he said. “That’s going to depend on Michael Weatherly. He and I have talked over the years about it and he was always on Bull. And [since] he was on Bull, it just seemed weird and not right.”

“The last conversation I had with him was that he’s going to take some time off and rest because he went from a very difficult schedule on NCIS to headlining his own show for six years, through COVID,” Binder explained. “But I can say that I consider him a friend, so it’s not a difficult conversation to have with him. It’s just a question of whether or not it works out.”

Comments / 2

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Why Did Barrett Foa Leave the Show?

Across 13 seasons of “NCIS: Los Angeles,” we’ve watched plenty of major and minor characters come and go. However, Barrett Foa, who for a long time played “NCIS: Los Angeles'” tech operator Eric Beale, was one of the show’s original cast members. So his departure last year, following the series’ launch in 2009, was definitely a bit of a shock for fans. That said, we’re now wondering, why exactly did Barrett Foa leave “NCIS: Los Angeles” in the first place?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Cote De Pablo’s Exciting Career Beyond the Popular CBS Series

When “NCIS” debuted in 2003, we met several characters who spent more than a decade working their way into our hearts. Several include Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum), and Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly). However, in season three we were introduced to a new, firey Mossad officer named Ziva David. And while she’s been gone from “NCIS” for several years, her actress, Cote De Pablo has led an exciting career. So what became of Ziva outside of “NCIS?”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Explains Why Show Kept Mark Harmon in the Credits

CBS aired the season 19 finale of “NCIS” on Monday and now, with the team’s new leader Alden Parker caught in the middle of a murder investigation and on the edge of a massive cliffhanger. Overall though, fans have a multitude of questions—with many surrounding former “NCIS” icon, Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'NCIS' Gives Fans The Couple They've Been Dying to See

NCIS fans have wanted two fan-favorite characters to become a couple for a while at this point. Finally, in the Season 19 finale, it happened and was delivered in perfect fashion. During the final episode of the season, Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight — played by Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law, respectively — had their very first on-screen kiss. The big moment had been building over the season, as the pair were seen being very flirty throughout the seasons.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Medalion Rahimi Is ‘Already Crying’ Ahead of Season 13 Finale

Tonight’s season 13 finale of NCIS: Los Angeles must be jam-packed with sentimental moments. One of its stars certainly is dropping hints that it will be that way. Medalion Rahimi, who portrays Fatima Namazi, posted a snap from tonight’s NCIS: Los Angeles episode. It’s from the office beach party that’s supposed to be the highlight of the hour. The photo features Fatima, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Anna (Bar Paly). Rahimi wrote: THE SEASON FINALE of NCLALA (is) TONIGHT! I’m already crying.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Was David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Away From the Show?

“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles:’ How Daniela Ruah Met Her Real-Life Husband Thanks to Fellow Costar

Daniela Ruah is known for playing Special Agent Kensi Blye on “NCIS: Los Angeles.” She and Deeks, played by Eric Christian Olsen, play one of TV’s most beloved couples on the CBS procedural series. Coincidentally, Ruah met her real-life husband thanks to her on-screen partner. In addition, Ruah’s husband and Eric have an interesting bond: they’re siblings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Cole
Person
Michael Weatherly
Person
Mark Harmon
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Why Did Jennifer Esposito Leave the Show After One Season?

Just like during this season of “NCIS,” season 14 of the CBS show saw some significant cast turnover. Early in the season, following the departure of fan-favorite character Tony DiNozzo, fans were introduced to former undercover “NCIS” agent Nick Torres. When he first joined “NCIS,” we thought he would be the sole agent making up the team’s missing fourth person. However, in a surprising turn, “NCIS” Agent Gibbs gained two new team members, the other being Jennifer Esposito’s Alexandra Quinn.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Seinfeld’ Star Jason Alexander Recalls Difficulty Working With This Actress

One of the greatest classic TV sitcoms is definitely Seinfeld and the cast had amazing rhythm and timing together except for this actress. The work between Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards, and Jason Alexander is incredible. Yet there was one actress who was a recurring character that simply did not work out too well. Alexander played George Costanza and his fiance’ Susan was played by Heidi Swedberg. To say that the chemistry wasn’t there would be an understatement.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Gets a New Time Slot in Fall 2022

CBS renewed NCIS: Los Angeles for a 14th season, but there’s a tweak in the schedule. It’ll start an hour later on Sunday nights starting this fall. The other shows in the NCIS universe stayed as is. The original NCIS keeps its Monday time slot (9 p.m. Eastern). And it’s followed by NCIS: Hawai’i, the show which premiered this past season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossovers#Tv Insider#Ncis La#Ncis Instagram
Distractify

The Tragic Reason Why 'FBI' Isn't Airing Its Season 4 Finale

In early March, CBS announced that Dick Wolf’s hit procedural crime drama FBI had officially been renewed for Season 5 and Season 6. Since the series first aired in 2018, viewers have grown to know and love the colorful cast of characters who make up the fictional Federal Bureau of Investigations led by Maggie Bell (played by Missy Peregrym).
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Is Vanessa Ray Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 13?

Fans of Blue Bloods are a little worried that Vanessa Ray is stepping away from the show. The procedural’s Season 12 came to a close on May 6th. And the episode saw Ray’s Eddie Janko exposed during her undercover mission. After her assignment ended, the writers didn’t give her any sort of cliffhanger or story that could continue into the fall debut. And between that and her latest Instagram post, fans are wondering if she’s making an exit.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Teases ‘Possibility’ of Gibbs & DiNozzo Returning

“NCIS” fans were absolutely devastated when the longtime Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon made his exit at the beginning of this current season. Now, the TV show is just about to wrap up its 19th season. Ahead of the finale, current “NCIS” star Sean Murray has teased the “possibility” of not just a Gibbs return, but also that of fan-favorite character, former very Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly).
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Former ‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Shows Off New Look at Special Event Honoring Betty White

Pauley Perrette, the beloved former NCIS star, showed off a bright, sunflower sort of look to honor the memory of late Betty White and her work with animals. Perrette, aka Abby Sciuto on NCIS, attended the Beastly Ball fundraiser for the Los Angeles Zoo. And it’s probably not a surprise that White, given her love of animals, was a huge supporter of the zoo since its creation 55 years ago. Perrette continues to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

470K+
Followers
50K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy