This Sunday: PRIDE show for all ages!

A Family Series special event, presented by Queer Kids Stuff. Appropriate for all ages!. Join us in celebrating PRIDE! We’re going back in time to talk about the roots of PRIDE with our kid-friendly historical retelling of Stonewall and the creation of our beloved Rainbow Flag. We’ll sing pride-themed originals and...
The Bangor State Fair comes roaring back to town, albeit with an abbreviated schedule this year, from Thursday August 4th, through Sunday, -August 7th, at Bass Park. That means 4 days of rides, food, games, summer fun and of course, live music, including a performance from an old Bangor friend, who is coming back to town.
After George Floyd’s killing in 2020, Mary Finn wanted to read to learn all she could about racism. She had just retired, the pandemic had started, and she immersed herself in that reading, especially contemporary black writers. The Wiscasset woman still is reading, now going further back in black history to some of the works of James Weldon Johnson. And Finn is getting to talk online with others about what they are reading and learning about, and from, the author-poet-civil rights advocate who died in a 1938 car-train crash downtown.
The Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper would like to begin a series of stories on elementary school-age students who read our newspaper on a regular basis. We would like to include a photo of your son or daughter (or niece or nephew) reading a current issue, with some background on what they like to read in the weekly. Submissions may be sent to news@boothbayregister.com or news@wiscassetnewspaper.com.
The Lincoln County Historical Association has received a $3,700 grant from the Raymond McKinley Rideout Jr. Marguerite Waterman Rideout Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to build community by raising awareness of Lincoln County's literary heritage through programs and exhibitions about the history of Women Writers of Lincoln County. "This...
BREWER — The city of Brewer held its very own Riverwalk Festival all day Saturday. The festival is a way to support businesses and an opportunity for people to enjoy the great outdoors. Food trucks, touch-a-truck, and a craft fair on a long Center Street were included. Brewer city...
Veggies to Table grew and donated 16,000+ pounds of organic produce to the hungry in our community last season. Our goal? To grow and donate even more this season. To this end, we could use a helping hand. We are a non-profit farm in Newcastle. We donate everything we grow...
Members of Wiscasset Middle High School’s class of 2022 were treated to breakfast and an all-expense paid trip to Funtown Splashtown USA, Saturday –a gift from the alumni association. For the second year in a row, lingering concerns about the COVID pandemic caused the association to cancel its annual dinner banquet honoring the graduating class.
Our Executive Chef JP Dupois presents a special in the Broad Arrow Tavern for The Maine Oyster Festival! The Tavern will be featuring a special oyster meal that we hope will win the People’s Choice Award! The special will be Oyster “po’ boy” sliders featuring Fried Oysters, Shredded cabbage, Hoisin spiked Mayo with an Apple ginger slaw.
PROSPECT, Maine (WABI) - Superheroes assembled at Fort Knox in Prospect, Maine. As they ran around trying to accomplish a special mission. These comic books heroes got the chance to flex their superpowers through some daring challenges such as walking a bridge to avoid the treacherous lava. Once they had...
Jane G. (Regan) Spear, 99, of Boothbay Harbor, passed away on May 31, 2022. On June 12, 1922, she was born to James and Anna Regan in Boston, Massachusetts. Jane grew up in Dorchester, Massachusetts, one of eight siblings and was an alumna of Northeastern University. She was a health care administrator, operating Auburn House nursing home in Jamacia Plain and was an ombudsman for seniors in the Boothbay region for many years.
After what felt like an endless winter that carried into spring, we're finally in the middle of perfect hiking weather along Maine trails. Even though we're in June, the weather hasn't reached the brutal humid hot days yet, but it's also not so chilly where you'll freeze on the trails as well.
It's always sad to hear or read about a local business preparing to close its doors. This is especially true when it's an establishment that it known for downright delicious grub. According to a post from Jesse and Rachel on the company's official Facebook Page, Augusta's 'Wander Pizza Co.' is...
Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Out of several applicants, Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor was chosen to represent the state of Maine in the Miss Earth USA beauty pageant. The Mount Desert Island High School graduate will wear the Maine sash at the beauty pageant that is set to take place in Orlando, Fla. Phelps will be there for the entire week leading up to when Miss Earth USA will be televised on Jan. 7, 2023.
Portland has the money, and now plans are in the works for a brand new park!. I had no idea that Portland has a very impressive collection of parks, trails, and open spaces — 67 parks taking up 721 acres. That's 721 acres that condos can't be built on. They are about to add another park, which will be one of Portland's biggest at 24 acres in the North Deering Neighborhood.
Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Visiting Fenway Park is always a thrill, but there are other ways to enjoy the boys of summer. Among the pros, the AA Portland Sea Dogs (milb.com/portland) play at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. We also love the community feel of the Futures League (thefuturesleague.com) games. Seats are close to the field, kids burn their excess energy with silly activities, and there’s something eternally optimistic about the college players who all think they will make it to the show. Even with the Woosox in the same town, the Worcester Bravehearts (worcesterbravehearts.com) pull in the crowds at Hanover Insurance Park. For the cream of the collegiate crop, catch one of the Cape Cod Baseball League (capecodbaseball.org) matchups.
Growing up, a trip to The Maine Mall was a big day out. I grew up near Pownal, so a trip to South Portland was an event. Before we made the trek, we’d make a list of everything we could possibly need in the area and places to visit since we probably wouldn’t be back again soon after.
There is always plenty to do around Maine and this weekend June 4-5th, 2022 is no exception. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is sponsoring a free fishing weekend this weekend across Maine. No fishing license is required to fish this weekend June 4th and 5th in Maine unless you have a suspended or revoked driver's license. This free fishing event is offered twice a year and the last time it was offered was in February so if you missed out now is your chance to try your luck catching your dinner.
Barbara “Bunny” Gagne of Exeter, New Hampshire and Boothbay Harbor died peacefully on June 1, 2022, at Exeter Hospital following a brief illness. Bunny was born Feb. 27, 1935, to Albert and Dorothy (Smart) Taylor and was the younger sister of Donald. She was a proud graduate of Robinson Female Seminary Class of 1953 in Exeter, and following her retirement served for many years as a board member of the Alumni Scholarship Fund.
As the trails dry out and the black flies move on, thoughts turn to mountain biking, and Midcoast Conservancy has a summer full of opportunities for trail riding enthusiasts. Running through Sept. 3, weekend bike rentals at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson will available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Midcoast Conservancy members get a 50% discount on rates. No reservations are required.
