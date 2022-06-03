ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi, coaching assistant Bobby Meacham

By Victor Barbosa
 3 days ago
Embattled Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi barely made it into June before receiving his walking papers. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Girardi was in his third season with Philadelphia and finished with a 132-141 mark with the group, good for a .484 winning percentage. Entering Friday, the Phillies are 22-29, tied with the 21-28 Miami Marlins for third place in the NL East and trailing the first-place New York Mets by 12 games.

After going 11-11 in April, Girardi's bunch went 10-18 in May before winning their first game of June on Wednesday. Philadelphia has already played New York 12 times this season and has gone 3-9, including falling in a sweep last weekend.

A former big-league catcher, Girardi won NL Manager of the Year honors in his first and only year at the helm of the then-Florida Marlins in 2006, before his tenure as the New York Yankees manager from 2008 to 2017. Girardi guided the Yankees to 10 consecutive winning seasons, including the team's most recent World Series title in 2009.

He has a career managerial record of 1,120-935 (.545 winning percentage) and a 28-24 mark in the postseason.

