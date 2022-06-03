ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

North Carolina student charged with making threats to shoot during graduation ceremony

By Joey Gill
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Bradford Preparatory School student is facing charges after threatening to shoot students during the school’s graduation ceremony.

Police responded to the school around 2 p.m. Tuesday and arrested 19-year-old Jacob Tyler Lawlor. Lawlor reportedly made the threats over social media which were seen by other students.

Additional details about the threats were not made available.

Lawlor was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on education property.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

