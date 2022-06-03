ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Largest BIPOC market in PNW returns to Portland this weekend

By Emily Burris, Ken Boddie
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJPxY_0fzSwhI600

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A popular Portland shopping event celebrating diversity returns this weekend!

My People’s Market starts Friday night, and is known to be the largest BIPOC market in the Pacific Northwest.

From gold to guns: Loot the Deschutes finds both trash and treasure

Amanda park with Prosper Portland and Alshiref Eskander, owner of Amity Artisan Goods in downtown Portland joined AM Extra to share more about the event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Amity, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
The Stranger

Seattle Pride (Kind of) Banned Cops, The Queen Is a Hologram, and Portland Is Making us Look Bad

No, Seattle Pride didn’t ban cops. The board of directors is just “asking any police officers marching in the parade to do so out of uniform,” according to a Seattle Pride statement released over the weekend. Cops are free to attend Pride, they just don’t get to make people uncomfortable by wearing a uniform that many queers associate with particularly negative experiences.
SEATTLE, WA
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Portland’s Effort to Reverse Displacement of Black Families

Last week’s edition of WW featured a yearlong investigation of a city program designed to reverse decades of gentrification that displaced Black families from the Albina neighborhood in North Portland. Supporters of the North/Northeast Housing Strategy point to the hundreds of households that have apartments and homes in the historically Black neighborhood. Critics say the policy does little to address the underlying problem: Portland remains unaffordable to most people of color. Here’s what our readers had to say:
PORTLAND, OR
beachconnection.net

Immense Surge in Oregon Coast Orca Sightings Includes Baby Killer Whale

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Few things get Oregonians fired up and excited these days like orca sightings, especially when they happen in enormous numbers like in recent weeks. Part of that is there are simply more eyes now trained on them and a big network that connects the watchers, but there do seem to be more killer whales out off the Oregon coast than usual as well. (Photo detail courtesy Chuck Johnson: the baby orca is visible next to the larger one, note the orange patch)
DEPOE BAY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Portland#Pnw#Guns#Bipoc#Prosper Portland#Amity Artisan Goods
KXL

Portland’s Government Permits The Homeless To Wreck Our Economy

Maybe Portland’s business community has had its fill of the massive homeless problem created by City Hall. Multnomah County alone will spend more than a quarter of a billion dollars on homeless programs this year. Portland has spent nearly a billion in the last ten. Yet the more the...
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

An unsettled weekend turns to a settled start of the work week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A soothing area of high pressure is going to be moving through the next few days. This will take the unsettled weather of the weekend and pacify the conditions. That means we have drier moments to start the week for Portland. Before we completely fall...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
Ninikitty

MISSING FOR 12 YEARS - He was only 7-years-old when he vanished 12 years ago from Portland, Oregon on June 4, 2010.

Kyron Richard Horman (born September 9, 2002) is an American boy who disappeared from Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon, on June 4, 2010, after attending a science fair.[1] Local and state police, along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), conducted an exhaustive search and launched a criminal investigation, but have not uncovered any significant information regarding the child's whereabouts.Horman's disappearance sparked the largest criminal investigation in Oregon history.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Drivers in Portland dealing with rising gas prices

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Gas prices continue to skyrocket across the country, with AAA saying the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.76 Friday. Those along the West Coast are feeling a little bit more pain at the pump; the average for a gallon of gas in Oregon is $5.32, $5.31 in Washington, and those in California paying an average of $6.24.
PORTLAND, OR
cedarmillnews.com

Cedar Mill welcomes a variety of new businesses

After a long hiatus during the COVID pandemic, we are seeing a delightful explosion of new businesses opening, both in the new Milltowner Center at Cornell and Saltzman, and around town. We’ll catch up with all of them over the next few months. Insomnia Coffee. Daily 6 am-6 pm...
CEDAR MILL, OR
Eater

15 Restaurants Where You Can Get Married in Portland

Now that COVID restrictions — including widespread mask requirements and the large gathering ban — have fizzled out, all those Portlanders who postponed weddings in 2020 and 2021 can finally get back on track. However, after the events of the last two+ years, some folks are looking for something a little more relaxed: a restaurant buyout, a private dinner. While many couples will opt for excursion weddings that take bring guests everywhere from Hood River to the coast, Bend, and beyond, there are plenty of great wedding settings right here in the Portland area’s many great restaurants and bars.
PORTLAND, OR
KING 5

Portland couple moving out of Seattle dealing with stolen U-Haul

SEATTLE — A Portland family who were living in Seattle while helping their daughter during her cancer treatment is seeking help locating their stolen U-Haul. Lynn Lashbrook loaded the 15-foot U-Haul on Monday while moving out of the Madison Park apartment that he and his wife were renting for the past year.
SEATTLE, WA
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy