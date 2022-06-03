Largest BIPOC market in PNW returns to Portland this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A popular Portland shopping event celebrating diversity returns this weekend!
My People’s Market starts Friday night, and is known to be the largest BIPOC market in the Pacific Northwest.From gold to guns: Loot the Deschutes finds both trash and treasure
Amanda park with Prosper Portland and Alshiref Eskander, owner of Amity Artisan Goods in downtown Portland joined AM Extra to share more about the event.
