WEEKLY FISHING UPDATE – JUNE 2, 2022. Recent heavy rainfall has exacerbated flooding issues in the Rainy Lake Watershed, resulting in temporary closures in Voyageurs National Park and other nearby areas. Visitors and anglers are advised to check current conditions prior to travel to these areas. In other areas of the state, walleye anglers continue to take nice numbers of fish using jigs and minnows at the emerging weeds, with plastics also working well. Reports indicate multiple species being caught.

