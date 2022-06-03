ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Wizard of Oz’ returns to theaters in honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f9Ajl_0fzSwcsT00

“The Wizard of Oz” is returning to theaters in honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday.

If you are a huge fan of Judy Garland or love “The Wizard of Oz”, you have the chance to see a classic again in theaters this Sunday and Monday.

Fanthom Events says in honor of Garland’s 100th birthday, fans all over the country can relive the magic of Dorothy traveling through Oz with her dog, Toto, the Scarecrow, Tinman and the Cowardly Lion.

The movie is also getting a little bit of an update or added feature from the 1939 movie, according to WJW. That update is the addition of an exclusive musical number that was cut from the movie.

Garland died when she was 47 years old, WJW says, after years of substance abuse. She was also only 17 years old when the “The Wizard of Oz” first appeared in theaters.

To see if it’s playing in a theater near you, check out Fanthom Events’ website and type in your zip code.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

Recasting The Wizard of Oz In The 2020s

The Wizard of Oz is a 1939 musical film adapted from L. Frank Baum’s 1900 children’s novel, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. It was nominated for six Academy Awards and won for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for its iconic tune Over The Rainbow, sung by the illustrious Judy Garland (it lost Best Picture to Gone With The Wind).
MOVIES
CBS Boston

You can see "The Wizard of Oz" in theaters again

(CBS/CNN) -- Fans of "The Wizard of Oz" have another chance to walk down the yellow brick road in theaters, this time to celebrate what would have been Judy Garland's 100th birthday.The special screenings of the 1939 film are being put on by Fathom Events at movie theaters all over the country on Sunday and Monday, according to a news release from Fathom.In the Boston area, there are screenings at AMC South Bay, Regal Fenway, and AMC Assembly Row. Interested viewers can check out Fathom's website for a theater screening the film near them.The screening will feature a "rarely seen extended musical number," according to Fathom.Garland, who starred in the film as young Kansas farm girl Dorothy swept into a magical world, was born June 10, 1922, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. She died at 47 in 1969 of a drug overdose.
MOVIES
Popculture

Best Picture-Nominated Movie Leaving Netflix in June

Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated coming-of-age comedy Lady Bird is leaving Netflix at the start of June. The A24 comedy, starring Saoirse Ronan and The Conners star Laurie Metcalf, will disappear from the streaming platform on June 2. It is one of several acclaimed movies leaving throughout the next month.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinman
Person
Judy Garland
hotnewhiphop.com

Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable As Geppetto In New "Pinocchio" Trailer: Watch

From the sounds of things, Disney+ is due to receive a slate of seriously awesome content across its catalogue in the coming months. Earlier today (May 31) the platform unveiled the teaser trailer for the long-awaited live-action Pinocchio movie, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto. If you haven't seen the animated...
MOVIES
EW.com

Life finds a way in Entertainment Weekly's new Jurassic Park collector's edition

Dinosaurs have traded walking around Isla Nublar for our own Earth in Jurassic World Dominion, and Entertainment Weekly is celebrating the Jurassic Park franchise's most recent film release with a new collector's edition. The special features a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the sixth film, directed and co-written by...
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood Once Saved a Classic Film From Production Limbo

It comes as no surprise to anyone that Clint Eastwood loves making films as a lot of his career is definitely on the silver screen. One of his movies, though, gets stuck in production. This happens to movies sometimes. Some of them don’t get filmed in the long run. When it comes to Eastwood, he’s an absolute beast about both acting and making movies. One classic film on the Eastwood resume’ just about didn’t get done. He saved it from production limbo.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wizard Of Oz#Theaters#The Cowardly Lion#Wjw
Deadline

Will Rogers Family Endorses Movie ‘Will To Win’; Details Revealed About Project

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Details have been revealed about a new film project that is the first to receive endorsement from the family of early Hollywood icon Will Rogers. Kirkpatrick & Kinslow Productions has optioned the book rights to a new Jim Stovall novel, Will To Win, and is adapting it as the first movie ever to be approved by the Will Rogers family, including life rights. Rogers, the celebrated vaudeville performer of the early 20th Century, was born as a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and became known as ‘Oklahoma’s Favorite Son’. By the mid-1930s he was the highest paid...
TULSA, OK
Fox News

Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto in teaser trailer for Disney's live-action 'Pinocchio'

Tom Hanks is barely recognizable as Geppetto in a teaser trailer released on Tuesday of the live-action remake of the classic animated tale, "Pinocchio." The 65-year-old actor donned a gray, curly-haired wig to match a mustache for his role as an Italian wood carver in the reimagined story inspired by the 1940 fantasy about a wooden puppet who comes to life with the help of a little bit of magic.
MOVIES
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
100K+
Followers
109K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy