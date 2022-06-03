ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, NY

Youngstown fire displaces residents

wnypapers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past Monday evening, a fire disrupted a quiet Memorial Day in the Village of Youngstown. According to reports by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the NCSO Communications Center received a 911 call at 7:38 p.m., reporting a residential...

www.wnypapers.com

erienewsnow.com

Dunkirk Residents Speaking Out Over Hospital Relocation Plan

DUNKIRK – A healthcare facility in northern Chautauqua County is facing criticism following plans to move the site away from its current Dunkirk location. Administrators from Brooks Memorial Hospital held a rally at the Clarion Hotel Saturday to garner support for the future of the service. In attendance were members from the hospital’s board of directors, as well as former New York State Senator Cathy Young.
DUNKIRK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Firefighters Battle Garage Fire in Ripley

Firefighters from three departments were called out to a garage fire next to a house in Ripley on Saturday. County dispatchers say the fire at 12 Loomis Street was reported shortly after 6:00 PM, with crews from Ripley, South Ripley and Westfield responding to the scene. They add that one person was transported to a hospital as a result of the fire. Crews were on scene for more than three hours.
RIPLEY, NY
CNHI

Gas tax cap well received in Niagara County

Niagara County’s new gasoline tax cap went into effect this past Wednesday, along with New York’s statewide gas and diesel tax holiday which will last through December. New York’s policy on gas sales tax brings prices in the state down by at least 16 cents per gallon, and Niagara County’s plan caps the gas sales tax after the first $3 of a purchase.
County
Niagara County, NY
City
Youngstown, NY
City
Niagara Falls, NY
Niagara County, NY
Government
Niagara Falls, NY
Government
chautauquatoday.com

County officials to get update on plans for Athenex plant

Chautauqua County officials hope to get an update next week on ImmunityBio's takeover of the Athenex plant. The California-based company completed the acquisition of the facility on Route 5 in February. County Executive P.J. Wendel raised the issue during the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce's Executive breakfast held in Dunkirk today. Wendel told WDOE News he has not heard about any changes in plans for the facility on Route 5 in the town of Dunkirk...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Threat Made To Local Elementary School

JAMESTOWN – Authorities were made aware about a potential threat to Ring Elementary School Sunday evening. Jamestown Public Schools were made aware Sunday evening that a 4th grade student had sent text messages and video that contained a potential threat to Ring Elementary School. Since the initial threat police...
JAMESTOWN, NY
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Announces 2022 Streets Program

The City of Jamestown announced its 2022 Streets Program on Friday, with work having already begun. Due to increased state aid, the city will be aggressive in implementing an expanded program. The plan focuses on the greatest areas of need for the city, and works to improve its aging streets. Several projects could be added to the list as the season progresses, depending on greater funding availability, as well as weather. Projects are planned to be completed by the end of the summer/all season, depending on the weather, the flow of public funding, contractor availability and the changing price of materials.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

1st building opens at Lancaster Village Center

LANCASTER, N.Y. — New life is coming to Lancaster. The first of three buildings in the Lancaster Village Center is now open. Six businesses and 18 apartments now fill the space on West Main Street. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the building. Developers say the project...
LANCASTER, NY
#Mountain Fire#Structure Fire#Youngstown Volunteer Fire#Lewiston No#Mug And Musket
chautauquatoday.com

County DPF announces three road projects

The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities announced on Friday the start of three major road projects later this month. Crews will be rehabilitating Dutch Hollow Road (County Route 57) in the Town of Ellery from June 13 until July 1. Work on South Dayton-Silver Creek Road (County Route 93) is planned for June 30 until August 1. And crews will be rehabilitating Fluvanna-Townline Road (County Route 59) from June 30 until August 1. The roads will not be closed during the work and motorists should expect lane closures with flaggers and signage during weekdays from 7:00 AM to 5:30 PM. No detours will be posted, but the County DPF advises motorists to take an alternate route.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Groups Hold Rallies to Voice Concerns Over Brooks Memorial Hospital

With the future of Brooks Memorial Hospital up in the air, two groups held rallies Saturday morning at the Clarion Hotel in Dunkirk to make their voices heard on the issue. Inside the hotel, the Brooks-TLC Hospital System Board of Directors hosted a rally to speak about the importance of health care in rural communities, as well as an urgency to progress with the site of a new Brooks Hospital on East Main Street in Fredonia. Brooks-TLC Board President Chris Lanski says a number of factors have delayed progress on the building project...
DUNKIRK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

There Are Two Haunted Looking Ghost Ships In Buffalo

The cool part about the City of Buffalo is the balance of old and new. There's really no better place for that than the Buffalo River, where the Silo City is. It wasn't that long ago that the area around the silos, where Buffalo RiverWorks is, was nothing more than just old buildings that had been abandoned. It's really changed over the last 10-15 years or so.
BUFFALO, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Coming Summer 2022: Air Buffalo Brings Boutique Apartments to Amherst

This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Did you know that Amherst, New York is the busiest town in New York State, outside of the New York metropolitan area?. From students attending one of Western New York’s...
BUFFALO, NY
News Break
Politics
wnypapers.com

KeyBank teammates to volunteer at WNY organizations on 31st annual 'Neighbors Make the Difference Day'

On June 7, KeyBank employees in Buffalo will volunteer with 38 community organizations and projects. On Tuesday, June 7, KeyBank will host its 31st annual “Neighbors Make the Difference Day.” From 1-5 p.m., teammates in Buffalo will spend time volunteering with community organizations and service projects in the region. They’ll join thousands of KeyBank teammates nationwide in receiving paid time off to volunteer at more than 38 projects in the neighborhoods where they live and work.
BUFFALO, NY
wesb.com

Salamanca Man Jailed in Bradford Assault

A Salamanca man was jailed for assault in Bradford City Saturday. At 2:08 AM, Pennsylvania State Police charged the 35-year-old man with assault with bodily injuries. The charge stems from a trooper on patrol allegedly witnessing the man standing over a woman lying on East Main Street and punching her. The man took off on foot but was eventually arrested.
BRADFORD, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Two Airlifted Following Wednesday Crash

HARMONY – Two people were airlifted following a Wednesday afternoon crash in the Town of Harmony. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office reports the traffic accident happened at the intersection of Route 474 and Baker Street around 5:30 p.m. Deputies said a vehicle, driver by 25-year-old Panama resident Jason...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Child hit by vehicle in Buffalo, injuries appear serious

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to city officials, a 2-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle on Trowbridge Street, near the intersection of Hopkins Street on Friday around 8 p.m. The boy was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital to be treated for injuries that reportedly appear serious in nature. The boy is continuing […]
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

