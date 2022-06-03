ADOT Laying Groundwork to Develop Statewide Network of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
3 days ago
As more and more Arizona drivers get behind the wheel of an electric vehicle, the Arizona Department of Transportation is ensuring that Arizonans receive the maximum benefit from new federal funding sources by developing a federally required plan to implement a statewide network of EV charging stations. ADOT has...
Dear Congress, Stand Up for Your Constituents, Not Big Business,. As a career Realtor and the owner and operator of one of Arizona’s 550,000 small businesses, I’m fearful Congress will hurt entrepreneurship and my bottom line by passing the so-called “Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act.” This newly introduced legislation will further entrench the market advantage of mega-corporations at the expense of small businesses. Specifically, this ironically named bill will kill competition by making digital advertising more expensive, more time-consuming, and less precise. It will curtail the targeted digital ads I use every day to reach home buyers and sellers by introducing more middlemen into the process and unwinding the streamlined networks that let small businesses spend a little bit to reach a huge pool of consumers online.
Comments / 0