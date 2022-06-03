ADOT Laying Groundwork to Develop Statewide Network of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Dear Congress, Stand Up for Your Constituents, Not Big Business,. As a career Realtor and the owner and operator of one of Arizona’s 550,000 small businesses, I’m fearful Congress will hurt entrepreneurship and my bottom line by passing the so-called “Competition and Transparency in Digital Advertising Act.” This newly introduced legislation will further entrench the market advantage of mega-corporations at the expense of small businesses. Specifically, this ironically named bill will kill competition by making digital advertising more expensive, more time-consuming, and less precise. It will curtail the targeted digital ads I use every day to reach home buyers and sellers by introducing more middlemen into the process and unwinding the streamlined networks that let small businesses spend a little bit to reach a huge pool of consumers online.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO