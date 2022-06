(NewsNation) — A 12-year-old boy in Michigan fired a gun while robbing a gas station, police say. The whole thing was caught on video. Hartford, Michigan, police say the preteen told them he stole the gun from his grandfather’s locked safe, but his grandfather — who also happens to be his legal guardian — told police he had no idea his grandson could access the safe.

HARTFORD, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO