Former Assistant Nixa Junior High Principal Sentenced For Child Porn

(KTTS News) — Two people are behind bars after a pursuit that started in Harrison and ended near Campbell and Republic Road in Springfield. Frank Hawkins and Ashley Martin both had warrants from the U.S. Marshal Service. KY3 says the pursuit started after police in Harrison began chasing a...
(KTTS News) — It’s been 30 years since three women disappeared from a home in central Springfield. The case has come to be known as Springfield’s Three Missing Women. Sherrill Levitt, Stacy McCall, and Suzanne “Suzie” Streeter were reported missing on June 7, 1992. Stacy...
(KTTS News) — The Barry County sheriff says three inmates broke out of the jail early Friday morning. Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins are on the run. The sheriff says the men should be considered armed and dangerous.
(KTTS News) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has transferred inmates from the old jail in downtown Springfield to the new one near Division and Haseltine Road. Buses full of inmates moved the inmates Friday night, escorted by patrol cars and a helicopter providing cover overhead. KY3 says...
(KTTS News) — Springfield fire investigators are looking into a suspicious fire behind a grocery store. Someone reported seeing someone leave a burning car behind the Price Cutter at Kansas and Republic Road. KY3 reports the fire burned the VIN number, and the license plates came back as not...
(KTTS News) — A man is recovering from a gunshot wound to the leg after a shooting Friday in Aurora. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department says it happened at the Aurora Inn Motel on South Elliott. Two men got into a fight on the parking lot. The victim was shot...
(KTTS News) — Former Springfield City Councilman Denny Whayne has died. Turning Point Church, where Whayne was a member, says he passed away June 5 at Cox South surrounded by family. Whayne was the first African-American elected to City Council since the Council/Manager form of government adopted in 1953.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Roc Riggio had seven RBIs, Griffin Doersching hit the go-ahead grand slam to cap Oklahoma State’s seven-run sixth inning and the Cowboys rallied to beat Missouri State 29-15 to avoid elimination at the Stillwater Regional. Oklahoma State (41-21), which beat the Bears 10-5 in...
