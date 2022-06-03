15 Gifts For Dads Who Don’t Want Anything That He’ll Actually Love

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I am a childless woman who has recently moved next door to a family with three kids, in a pretty close-knit neighborhood. The middle child has been diagnosed with ADHD, and he seems to fit the classic stereotypes of a kid with ADHD to a T. I also have ADHD, which was diagnosed just last year, when I was well into my twenties, and I’m troubled by some of the ways this kid is treated. For example, being threatened with grounding for a week if he misses the bus in the morning. Another time, one of the other neighbors chided him for speaking too loudly, and then dismissed his explanation that he doesn’t hear well so it’s hard for him to tell how loud he’s being.

KIDS ・ 2 DAYS AGO