ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

15 Gifts For Dads Who Don’t Want Anything That He’ll Actually Love

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe struggle is real when you ask your dad what he wants for Father’s Day and he responds with “nothing.” Sure, he probably has everything he needs and just doesn’t want to stress you out with getting him a gift, but you don’t want him to go empty-handed on Father’s Day....

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fatherhood#Whiskey Glasses#Foodie#Elite Daily
Refinery29

17 Fragrances For When You Just Want To Smell Clean

The last few years have spawned one social media aesthetic after another. The e-girls of 2019 morphed into fairycore, which eventually blended into cottagecore, which has taken a long-winding road to the current vibe of 2022 that feels like a breath of fresh air: the clean-girl aesthetic. If you're a...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Washington Examiner

Hug your wife today

Did you ever get home after a long day at work and just felt you needed a hug from your spouse?. Well, you are not alone. And now, researchers are beginning to quantify the benefits of those hugs, although it appears that women tend to benefit more from a brief hug than men do.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How to Spice Up a Bland Relationship

When couples first start dating, it’s common to feel passion, or a longing to be together emotionally and sexually. This often decays over time. When couples feel bored in their relationship, they tend to engage in less frequent, and poorer quality, dates or shared activities. Relationship boredom, in turn,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Slate

I Don’t Think My Neighbors Are Parenting Their Kid With ADHD Properly

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. I am a childless woman who has recently moved next door to a family with three kids, in a pretty close-knit neighborhood. The middle child has been diagnosed with ADHD, and he seems to fit the classic stereotypes of a kid with ADHD to a T. I also have ADHD, which was diagnosed just last year, when I was well into my twenties, and I’m troubled by some of the ways this kid is treated. For example, being threatened with grounding for a week if he misses the bus in the morning. Another time, one of the other neighbors chided him for speaking too loudly, and then dismissed his explanation that he doesn’t hear well so it’s hard for him to tell how loud he’s being.
KIDS
shefinds

What Really Happens When You Use Your Phone Before Bed? We Asked A Sleep Expert

As we live in the digital era, there’s no denying that one of the things you most likely can’t live without is your cellphone. You use it to read the news, to connect with people on social media, to communicate with your loved ones, and more. Let’s be real: checking your mobile phone is probably the first thing you do when you get up in the morning and the last thing you do before you go to bed at night. (We can totally relate!)
CELL PHONES
Odyssey

I Gave Up The Party For The Church

My life was a mess. I was in my first years of college and was on a mission to find myself. I had been molded by my family to be a person that I was supposed to be, but I was still lost. I had no clue what I wanted to do with my life, and started to do what any wild child does. I partied. Fast forward to a few years later, and I'm a different person than I was then. This is my story. This is how I gave up the party for the church.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy