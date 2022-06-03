ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

1 person hospitalized after a two-vehicle collision on the city's North Side (San Antonio, TX)

 3 days ago

On early Friday morning, one person was hurt following a rollover crash on the city’s North Side. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Loop 410 near Vance Jackson Road [...]

Man dies after being struck by two vehicles near Blanco Road, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man has died after being struck by two separate vehicles on San Antonio’s Northside. The victim was walking in a crosswalk in the 11800 block of Parliament Drive near Blanco Road when he was struck by a 2016 Kia Forte around 11 p.m. Saturday, according to San Antonio police. The driver of the Kia immediately pulled over to render aid to the man.
