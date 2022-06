Nick Jonas, 29, was probably not feeling very “Cool” on Sunday, June 5, after a groin injury landed him in the emergency room. In photos obtained by Page Six (seen here), the new father could be seen hunched over in pain after taking a softball straight to the groin during a game in Encino, Los Angeles. He then limped off the field and was helped by his older brothers Joe Jonas, who was also playing in the game, and Kevin Jonas, who was a spectator. The famous trio was followed to the emergency room, where they went to the wrong entrance at first, per Page Six.

