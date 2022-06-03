ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Story Behind Every Song On S.G. Goodman’s New Album Teeth Marks

By Ryan Leas
Stereogum
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust under two years ago, the Kentucky singer-songwriter S.G. Goodman started to generate buzz around her debut album Old Time Feeling. Produced by fellow Kentuckian Jim James, Old Time Feeling was one of those albums that resisted easy categorization. Its deeply Southern theme and aesthetic might make it easily scan as...

www.stereogum.com

American Songwriter

Review: Mary Gauthier Shares Songs of Hope and Happenstance

Mary Gauthier/Dark Enough to See the Stars/Thirty Tigers. Eight albums on, Mary Gauthier is known for her astute ability to share sentiments common to all, even when those truths may be difficult to discern. She’s never shrunk from that responsibility as it applies to probing the depth of her soul in order to uncover those sentiments that may well resonate with others as well. Her last album, the highly lauded Rifles & Rosary Beads, found her collaborating with American military veterans and their spouses in an effort to help them voice the trials and tribulations they suffered following their years of active service. So too, her book, Saved By A Song: The Art and Healing Power of Songwriting, found her vetting her own backstory, including her encounter with addiction, as she spoke of her own journey, one that resulted in her becoming the acclaimed singer and songwriter she is today.
ENTERTAINMENT
Pitchfork

The Mountain Goats Announce New Album Bleed Out, Share Video for New Song: Watch

The Mountain Goats have announced their next album. It’s called Bleed Out, and it was produced in full by Bully’s Alicia Bognanno. The follow-up to last year’s Dark in Here arrives August 19 via Merge. Today, the band has shared lead single “Training Montage” along with a goofy music video. Check it out below and scroll down for the album art, tracklist, and a string of upcoming tour dates.
ROCK MUSIC
Stereogum

Rosie Thorne – “You’re My Future”

Back in 2018, Mannequin Pussy’s Marisa Dabice unveiled a synth-pop side project called Rosie Thorne with newer MP member Max Steen. They had plans to release a new song every month throughout that year, but only one of those, “Slick,” ever materialized. But today Rosie Thorne has been resurrected with a new single, the glistening and pulsating “You’re My Future.” Its music video, which was directed by Dabice, stars (per a press release) “a real life nonbinary trans couple who are also part of the Deaf and CODA (Child of a Deaf Adult) communities.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Mariah Carey Sued For Allegedly Stealing “All I Want For Christmas Is You” From Country Song With The Same Title

Mariah Carey is being sued for copyright infringement by Andy Stone, who claims Carey stole “All I Want For Christmas Is You” from his pop-country group, Vince Vance & The Valiants. The Valiants released a song and music video with the same title in 1989. According to TMZ, Stone says his co-written “All I Want For Christmas Is You” received extensive airplay and charted on Billboard on six separate occasions in the 1990s. Accusing Carey of illegally exploiting his “popularity and unique style,” Stone is seeking at least $20 million in damages.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Ex Van Halen bassist reveals the mistake ‘every single rock band’ makes

Former Van Halen bassist and backup singer Michael Anthony has said that all successful rock singers need to remember that they may still need to have the vocal strength to sing their songs decades later. During an interview with Jeremy White and Mitch Lafon, Anthony explained that it’s a common...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Hailey Bieber Is Fierce In A White Crop Top & Cargo Pants Stepping Out In NYC: Photo

Hailey Bieber loves a crop top, that’s for sure! The 25-year-old model strutted her stuff in New York City on Friday in her ’90s-inspired best, rocking a white spaghetti strap cropped tank top and olive green wide-leg cargo pants. She again channeled off-duty ’90s supermodel with her accessories, wearing thin, oval-shaped sunglasses, running sneakers, and a beige shoulder bag, wearing her bronde locks down and lightly tousled.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Complex

Lakeyah and Latto Connect for New Single and Video “Mind Yo Business”

Fresh off the release of her new single “I Look Good,” Milwaukee-born rapper Lakeyah taps Latto for her latest offering, “Mind Yo Business.”. “I got the chance to collab with one of my favorite new era rap girls!” Lakeyah said about joining forces with Latto. “Both the song and the video are fire. I can’t wait for everyone to hear ‘Mind Yo Business.’”
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] Megan Thee Stallion Teams with Mugler for “Plan B” Video

Megan Thee Stallion and Mugler, a French fashion brand, have announced the premiere of her new music video for “Plan B,” which ingeniously combines music, fashion, and entertainment. Mugler creative director Casey Cadwadaller directed the video co-directed by John Miserendino. Cadwallader also made Megan’s bespoke looks in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

Cat Power shares cover of The Rolling Stones’ ‘You Got The Silver’

Cat Power has shared a cover of The Rolling Stones’ classic hit, ‘You Got The Silver’ – listen to it below. The song featured on The Stones’ 1969 album ‘Let It Bleed’ and was the band’s first song to feature Keith Richards on lead vocals. A Mick Jagger version was also recorded, but the band released Richards’ version on the album.
MUSIC
NME

Watch Confidence Man’s new music video for ‘Luvin U Is Easy’

Confidence Man have shared a new music video for their track ‘Luvin U Is Easy’, lifted from their latest album ‘TILT’. The clip for ‘Luvin U Is Easy’ stays true to the Confidence Man formula of extravagant and exciting visuals. Directed by Matt Sav, it features action shots of Janet Planet, Sugar Bones, Clarence McGuffie and Reggie Goodchild as they zip around on jetskis and dance on the bow of a yacht.
THEATER & DANCE
InsideHook

Neil Young’s Unheard 2001 Album “Toast” is Due Out in July

In a 2008 interview with Rolling Stone, Neil Young spoke about an album called Toast that he had recorded seven years earlier with longtime band Crazy Horse. “It’s a mind blowing record, and I don’t think it’s a commercial record, but it’s great rock and roll, very moody, kind of jazzy,” Young said. “It was recorded in the same place where Coltrane was recorded, so there’s a lot of heavy stuff in there.”
MUSIC

