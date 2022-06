Paris, Tenn.–Site work has begun for construction of the Tidal Wave Auto Spa on an outparcel in the Memorial Plaza Shopping Center on Mineral Wells Ave. The Auto Spa is adjacent to the Walmart Shopping Center but is not associated with Walmart. It will be a 1.2 acre site that will consist of travel area, car wash, tunnel, vaccums, etc. As approved by the local planning committee, entrance to the car wash will be from the south side of the property and exit on the north side (across from Taco Bell). They will not be accessing the property from either of the travel lanes that exit on and off Mineral Wells. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO