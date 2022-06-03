ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AU Head Tells Putin Africans 'Victims' Of Ukraine Conflict

African Union head Macky Sall on Friday urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to take into account the suffering in African countries from food shortages caused by Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine. Putin hosted Senegalese President Macky Sall, who chairs the African Union, at his Black Sea residence in Sochi...

