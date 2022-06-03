RI officials break ground on Rt. 146 project

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee joined state and local leaders Friday morning to kick off the 2022 construction season.

McKee, Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, and Rep. David Cicilline joined R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti at 11 a.m. for the groundbreaking of the $196 million Route 146 reconstruction project.

RIDOT hopes the project will make needed improvements to the Route 146 corridor, making it safer and reducing congestion which will reduce vehicle emissions.

The intersection of Sayles Hill Road and Route 146 will be eliminated. Officials said about 85 crashes happen at that intersection each year. An overpass is planned to take Route 146 over Sayles Hill Road.

U-turns will be eliminated, about five bridges will be repaired or replaced, and eight miles of Route 146 will also be paved.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the nuisance of the construction will be worth it in the long-run.

“I apologize for the inconvenience that we may be causing but I assure you it’s temporary but the improvement will be permanent,” Alviti said.

The Route 146 project is one of 60 that are kicking off this summer.

RIDOT will spend $92 million on paving projects this year, according to the RIDOT website. They are also adding “bus-on-shoulder” lanes along part of Route 146 to improve Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) access into Providence.

“These lanes help RIPTA passengers avoid congestion and encourage more people to get out of their cars and onto buses,” RIPTA Director of Public Affairs Barbara Polichetti said in a statement.

View the full list of projects RIDOT has lined up for the season here .

