ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

RI officials break ground on Rt. 146 project

By Melanie DaSilva
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B7967_0fzSuIUT00

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee joined state and local leaders Friday morning to kick off the 2022 construction season.

McKee, Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, and Rep. David Cicilline joined R.I. Department of Transportation (RIDOT) Director Peter Alviti at 11 a.m. for the groundbreaking of the $196 million Route 146 reconstruction project.

RIDOT hopes the project will make needed improvements to the Route 146 corridor, making it safer and reducing congestion which will reduce vehicle emissions.

The intersection of Sayles Hill Road and Route 146 will be eliminated. Officials said about 85 crashes happen at that intersection each year. An overpass is planned to take Route 146 over Sayles Hill Road.

U-turns will be eliminated, about five bridges will be repaired or replaced, and eight miles of Route 146 will also be paved.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said the nuisance of the construction will be worth it in the long-run.

“I apologize for the inconvenience that we may be causing but I assure you it’s temporary but the improvement will be permanent,” Alviti said.

LIST: RIDOT Statewide Paving and Safety Improvements

The Route 146 project is one of 60 that are kicking off this summer.

RIDOT will spend $92 million on paving projects this year, according to the RIDOT website. They are also adding “bus-on-shoulder” lanes along part of Route 146 to improve Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) access into Providence.

“These lanes help RIPTA passengers avoid congestion and encourage more people to get out of their cars and onto buses,” RIPTA Director of Public Affairs Barbara Polichetti said in a statement.

View the full list of projects RIDOT has lined up for the season here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 2

Related
ABC6.com

Gaspee Days Parade to cause road closures in Warwick

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Wednesday some roads will be closed this weekend for the 57th annual Gaspee Days parade. In a Facebook post, police said Narragansett Parkway will be closed Saturday to all traffic from Warwick Avenue to Post Road. The parkway will be closed from...
WARWICK, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rt#Urban Construction#Wpri#Ripta
ABC6.com

Commuters get creative to beat gas prices in Rhode Island

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — From opting out of filling up by switching to electric vehicles to changing the way they travel altogether and switching to public transportation, Rhode Islanders have been finding new ways to commute to work as gas prices continue to rise. “Now that gas is going...
TRAFFIC
ABC6.com

Workers to rally against smoking at Rhode Island casinos

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A group of casino employees will hold a rally and press conference in support of a bill that would ban smoking in Rhode Island casinos. Union leaders representing those employees said that they shouldn’t be subject to the health risks involving second-hand smoke in the work place.
LIFESTYLE
WPRI 12 News

Block Island’s Mohegan Bluffs staircase reopens after repairs

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — With the busy summer season fast approaching, the R.I. Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced the construction work to repair the Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island has been completed. The popular wooden staircase has been closed to visitors for the past couple weeks. The repairs began on May 23. […]
NEW SHOREHAM, RI
FireEngineering.com

RIBCRAFT Delivers RIBCRAFT 5.85s to Rhode Island DEM

RIBCRAFT delivers two RIBCRAFT 5.85s to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. As the leading manufacturer of professional grade rigid inflatable boats (RIBs) for law enforcement, safety professionals, and military agencies around the world, RIBCRAFT provides the ultimate patrol boat. Marblehead, MA, May 2022 – The Rhode Island Department...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy