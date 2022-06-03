ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesville, VA

Ada Hounshell Travis

Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESVILLE, VA - Ada Hounshell Travis, 92, of Jonesville, Virginia...

www.timesnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

Eileen Bolling Strouth

JONESVILLE, VA - Eileen Bolling Strouth, 91, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 Lee Health and Rehab in Jonesville, VA. She was born in Norton, VA and graduated from J.J. Kelly High School. After graduation she worked at C & P Telephone Co. in San Antonio, TX and Norton, VA. She loved to quilt, sew, garden, antiques, arts & crafts and travel. She was a Girl Scout leader, Boy Scout leader, J.J. Kelly Band mother and a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
JONESVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Travis Greenfield

Travis Greenfield passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Greenfield family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Miss M. Mabel Bright

Miss M. Mabel Bright, 97, passed away on Friday (6/3/22) after a brief illness. She was born to the late Edward and Gracie (Doran) Bright. Mabel will forever be remembered as a caring nurse, sister, aunt, and friend. Mabel spent the entirety of her professional life as a LPN Surgical...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Otho Eugene “Gene” Fox, Jr.

Otho Eugene “Gene” Fox, Jr., 86, died Friday morning, June 3, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center from COPD. Arrangements will be announced Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norton, VA
Obituaries
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Community, VA
City
Jonesville, VA
City
Norton, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Leonard Crawford

Leonard Crawford, 74, went home to be with Jesus on June 3, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Lewis Meade and Danny Dolen officiating. Special music by Roy Dolen and Traci Taylor.
FALL BRANCH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Roxie Mahoney

CHURCH HILL- Roxie Mahoney, 97, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, peacefully at home with her family by her side. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Earl Dunn officiating. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 2:30 PM to go in procession.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Samuel Harold Anderson Jr.

Samuel Harold Anderson, Jr. was born on November 17, 1926, in Kingsport, TN to Mary Jane Brown Anderson and Samuel Harold Anderson, Sr. and passed away at his home on May 31, 2022. He attended Dobyns-Bennett High School, graduating early to proudly serve in the United States Navy. At the conclusion of WWII, he attended the University of Tennessee where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. While at UT, he met the love of his life, DeLois Hicks.
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Of Christ#Friendship#Extended Family#Brothers And Sisters#Jerry Harris#Norton Community Hospital
Kingsport Times-News

Eva Faye Housewright

CHURCH HILL- Eva Faye Housewright, 71, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Holston Valley Hospital with her family by her side. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, June 6, 2022, at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Ed McLain officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 11:30 AM to go in procession.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Heritage lives on: Rita Forrester honored at Carter Fold

HILTONS — Most nights at the Carter Family Fold include music and history, but Saturday was a night like none other in Hiltons. Members of the Outstanding Virginian Award Committee presented Carter Family descendant Rita Forrester with the Outstanding Virginian Award at the place that carries her family’s history and country music’s heritage: the Carter Family Fold.
HILTONS, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Benjamin Rhea “Benny” Newland

KINGSPORT – Benjamin Rhea “Benny” Newland, 79 of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his residence following a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Bloomingdale Baptist Church, 3220 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Advanced Call Center Technologies to add operations in Kingsport, Bristol

BLOUNTVILLE — Advanced Call Center Technologies plans to add 650 new jobs to the region. The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced in a Monday press release that ACT will establish a location in Kingsport and Bristol, creating 350 new jobs at the Kingsport facility and 300 in Bristol.
KINGSPORT, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: West Ridge teacher promotes passions in Volkswagen video

KINGSPORT — West Ridge High School physics teacher Ruth Leonard shares her passion about teaching and electric vehicles in a recently launched Volkswagen YouTube campaign. Part of a series titled “The Things That Drive Us,” the YouTube video came out May 17 and has made some rounds on Facebook.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ronald L. “Cotton” Rasnick

DUFFIELD, VA./BIG STONE GAP, VA. - Our precious brother, Ronald L. “Cotton” Rasnick, born June 1, 1942 received his wings this morning, Friday, June 3, 2022, at 4:33a.m. Visitation will be from 12:00pm to 1:30pm Monday, June 6, 2022, at Gilliam Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, Va. The service will follow at 1:30pm with Rev. Bud and Eddie Kilbourne, very good friends of Ronald and the family, officiating. A masonic service, by the Big Stone Gap #208, AF & AM, will be conducted just prior to funeral service.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Editorial: Virginia should revisit Amtrak study

Extension of Virginia’s state-supported Amtrak railroad service from Roanoke to Bristol could cost up to $1.5 billion while attracting up to 15,500 riders annually, according to a new study by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. Plans are already under way to extend passenger rail service to...
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Unicoi County Animal Shelter offering kennel sponsorships

The Unicoi County Animal Shelter is giving locals the opportunity to sponsor one of their newly repaired kennels. Kennels can be sponsored by individuals, businesses or in memorial at a cost of $500 for one calendar year. Sponsored kennels will feature a metal sign with the sponsor’s name. At the end of the year, sponsorships can be renewed or the signs can be taken by the sponsor as a keepsake.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Out & About

“Humor Me: The Art of Laughter” is on display at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon, Virginia, through July 3. For more information visit williamkingmuseum.org. WKMA reccomends that all staff and visitors to the museum, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks. The Reece Museum at East Tennessee...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Symphony of the Mountains celebrating 'Our Appalachian Mountain Home'

KINGSPORT — Single tickets are now on sale for the Symphony of the Mountains’ 2022-23 season, which includes a September concert with world-famous banjo player Béla Fleck. This year’s concert lineup celebrates “Our Appalachian Mountain Home,” starting with a patriotic Independence weekend tour and the orchestra’s annual...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jennia Sims

On Monday, May 30, 2022, God came and took Jennia home and now she is whole. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and a friend to many. Jennia loved to travel and was a caregiver for her entire family. She attended Vermont United Methodist Church. Jennia was preceded in...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Korean War soldier from Lee County finally laid to rest

WOODWAY, Va. — Roy H. Thomas finally came home Sunday. More than 40 members of Thomas’ extended family were joined by honor guards from the U.S. Army, Virginia Army National Guard, the Lee County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Chapter 4 of veterans group Rolling Thunder as the Korean War soldier’s remains were brought to Odd Fellows Cemetery near Pennington Gap for burial.
LEE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy