Ada Hounshell Travis

The Unicoi County Animal Shelter is giving locals the opportunity to sponsor one of their newly repaired kennels. Kennels can be sponsored by individuals, businesses or in memorial at a cost of $500 for one calendar year. Sponsored kennels will feature a metal sign with the sponsor’s name. At the end of the year, sponsorships can be renewed or the signs can be taken by the sponsor as a keepsake.

UNICOI COUNTY, TN ・ 11 HOURS AGO