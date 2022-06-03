NYC-Based Bakery and Cafe, maman, to Open Next Week in Bethesda

FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS INCREDIBLE DARNESTOWN HOME situated on 1.2 acres of gorgeous property. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and featuring 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen and a walkout basement with a bedroom, full bathroom and second kitchen. Outside will feel like a private retreat with decks, patios and porches overlooking the breathtaking yards with berry bushes and an apple tree. As soon as you step into the foyer, you are captivated by the charm and beauty of this home, from the spacious two-story foyer to the beautiful floorpan with walls of windows allowing the natural light to flood in. The gourmet kitchen was renovated in 2019 has a large island, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a charming breakfast room with glass doors leading to the porch and overlooking the yard. The family room is located right off of the kitchen and includes a beautiful wood-burning fireplace. The main level is complete with a formal living room and dining room, perfect for entertaining, a main level study and a large mudroom located directly off the 2-car garage. The upper level features a huge Owners' Suite with vaulted ceilings, a dressing room and spa bathroom for all your pampering needs and a double walk in closet. There are four additional Bedrooms and two additional full Bathrooms upstairs. The walk-out lower level includes a second kitchen with a bar, a large rec room, a bedroom, full bathroom and a bonus room, as well as plenty storage. Outside will feel like a private retreat with breathtaking grounds and extensive hardscape and landscape. Whole house generator and 10 yr new roof. Walking distance to Seneca Ridge Trail, Windridge Winery and close to Darnestown Pool and Racquet Club. This is truly a must see!

DARNESTOWN, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO