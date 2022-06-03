ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethesda, MD

NYC-Based Bakery and Cafe, maman, to Open Next Week in Bethesda

Back in March we let you know that NYC's beloved French Bakery & Café, maman, would be expanding into the Washington, DC region with three new locations opening this...

Plant-Based Food Festival Today in Bethesda

Planet Bethesda, a plant-based food festival, will take place on June 5 from 12-6pm at Elm Street Park in Bethesda. According to the events website, there will be more than a dozen area restaurants and vendors, live DJ, Bier Garten, and a plant-based pie eating contest. Participating restaurants include Dog Haus, Berries & Bowls, True Food Kitchen, and Tikka Masala. Entry to is the event is free and vendor food and beverage will be available for purchase.
BETHESDA, MD
The Morrow Washington DC Opens Fall 2022

The highly-anticipated lifestyle hotel The Morrow Washington DC, Curio Collection by Hilton is set to unveil in NoMa’s 3rd Street District in the fall of 2022. Positioned at the nexus of three of Washington, D.C.’s most dynamic neighborhoods, the hotel’s arrival will enhance NoMa, Union Market and H Street with a new hub for the fast-growing creative community.
WASHINGTON, DC
Brazilian Bakery in Takoma Park Has Closed

Brazilian Bakery at 7639 New Hampshire Ave in Takoma Park has closed, according to a message on the store’s Instagram page. “We are heartbroken to announce that yesterday was our last day in operation. 💔 We are so thankful for this community and all of your love and support. We will always remember you. We are looking forward to other future endeavors and hope to see you all in the future.” The original location at 13655 Georgia Ave in Aspen Hill remains open.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Ladurée Paris Now Open in Bethesda

Ladurée Paris, located at 4808 Bethesda Ave, is now open. Permanent signage was installed on the building earlier this spring and on May 16th we were told that the French café and pastry shop would be opening in approximately two weeks. Ladurée Paris has U.S. locations in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, and currently has a pop-up/kiosk location inside of Montgomery Mall.
BETHESDA, MD
Progress at Kentlands Shake Shack

Back in February, Shake Shack fenced off the site of its upcoming Kentlands location, next to Starbucks, as it prepared to break ground for its third location in Montgomery County. The fencing came down and then back up before breaking ground a few weeks back. Below you’ll see the ground as crews prepare to begin construction.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Enjoy the ‘High Life’ At These Rooftop Bars

The breeze. The view. The cocktails. Nothing quite beats a rooftop bar on a warm day, and Arlington has no shortage of spots to check out. Here are some of the area’s best:. Snag a view of the Courthouse skyline at this nearly 12-year-old haunt that doles out frosé, key lime crushes, Topo Chico hard seltzer and a dozen beers on draft. While you’re sipping, consider nibbling on an onion blossom, served with chipotle mayo, or carnitas tacos with shredded pork. // 2424 Wilson Blvd., Arlington (Courthouse)
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Luxury of a Different Kind is Coming to Tysons

Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
TYSONS, VA
Nick Stefanelli Opens a Greek Wine, Cocktail, and Gyro Bar in Downtown DC

Midtown Center, a burgeoning new development at 15th and L Streets, Northwest, has become a dining destination in recent months thanks to a wave of restaurant and bar openings. In addition to New Orleans hotspot Dauphine’s, there’s clubby Japanese dining room Shoto; Little Chicken with its big fry buckets and pitcher drinks; and three ventures from Masseria chef Nicholas Stefanelli. Those include Italian cafe Officina, Greek tasting room Philotimo, and now, Kaimaki. The Greek wine and gyro bar opened Thursday night.
RESTAURANTS
Willie T’s Seafood Shack to Open This Month

Willie T’s Seafood Shack is set to open this month in the former home of Andy’s Restaurant at 9326 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, according to a report from Bethesda Beat. The location was supposed to open in April, but the opening date has been a “moving target,” John Tang, manager of Willie T’s in Springfield, Va., said to Bethesda Beat last month.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Gordon Ramsay to open 'bottomless' pizza restaurant in DC

WASHINGTON - World-famous chef Gordon Ramsay is bringing a new restaurant to D.C. that is a dream come true for pizza lovers. The restaurant, which will be called Street Pizza, is expected to open in D.C. sometime during the winter of 2022. It will be located at 501 7th Street Northwest, in D.C.’s East End neighborhood, and will be a short walk away from Capital One Arena and Chinatown.
WASHINGTON, DC
Three downtown Bethesda parcels hit market as prime development opportunity

Three parcels near Bethesda Metro hit the market as a prime development opportunity. Three parcels in downtown Bethesda, dubbed East Bethesda Gateway, have hit the market in what’s billed as a prime development opportunity. The adjacent sites, together about half an acre, reside at 4300, 4302 and 4304 East West Highway, less than half a mile from the Bethesda Metro Station. [Washington Business Journal]
BETHESDA, MD
Brandon Byrd’s Frozen Custard & Vintage Charm Attracts Lines to Goodies New Virginia Home

Pictured: Brandon Bryd | Photo credit:Phyllis Armstrong. Uplifting sounds of gospel music fill the air in the block where Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats stands in Old Town Alexandria. The line of customers winds from the service window down the stairs and along the sidewalk at 200 Commerce Street on a Sunday in June. The frozen custard shop housed in a historic building in Virginia started attracting crowds from the moment it opened Memorial Day weekend.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
NYC’s Oprah-Approved Cafe Maman Announces Two New D.C. Outposts

NYC’s beloved French bakery maman will open three locations in the D.C. area, starting with a locale on Bethesda Row on Monday, June 6 (7140 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda, Md.). Maman Bethesda will be trailed by outposts in Georgetown and at Union Market, with exact addresses revealed closer to opening. Co-founders and cookbook authors Elisa Marshall and Benjamin Sormonte import popular salads, sandwiches, and their Oprah-endorsed nutty chocolate chip cookies down to D.C. A crogel — a bagel comprised of croissant dough — is a first for the brand, topped with smoked salmon, cream cheese, dill, and pickle onions. Styled after the South of France, each Maman features florals, vintage windows, and antique furniture. Maman Bethesda will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Meanwhile, Maryland’s baked goods scene just grew with the arrival of Junction Bakery in Chevy Chase.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Lapu Lapu in Kentlands to Hold Soft Opening This Sunday

Lapu Lapu at 216 Market St W. in Gaithersburg has announced that they will be holding a soft opening this Sunday, June 5, from 7am-3pm. The new restaurant is be taking over the 325 square foot storefront that was formerly home to Tex-Mex restaurant Peppers, located next to Vasili’s in the Kentlands. It will specialize in breakfast sandwiches and will have a few tables available for outdoor seating.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
Contemporary Condominium at Potomac Yard in Alexandria, VA

Welcome to Dylan—a new vision for refined living in Alexandria, presenting spacious condominium residences built for modern lifestyles. As one of the area’s fastest-selling new condominium properties, Dylan is ideally situated in the heart of Potomac Yard near the vibrant Old Town North and Del Ray neighborhoods. Convenient to Amazon’s HQ2 & walkable to the new Potomac Yard Metro (opening 2022) & Virginia Tech’s Innovation District. Dylan sits adjacent to the 23-acre Potomac Yard Park with walking/biking trails, ballfields, children’s playground, tennis courts, and so much more. The stunning rooftop amenity space offers incredible views of the river, Alexandria, & Downtown Washington, DC. Residents will enjoy generously sized 1- to 3-bedroom residences with spa-inspired baths, expansive gourmet kitchens, private outdoor balconies, spacious entertaining spaces, exceptional onsite amenities and concierge services. This 4th floor “B2” residence offers 882 square feet and includes one bedroom, a living/dining room, gourmet kitchen, den with pocket door, one full bath, a fabulous walk-in closet, powder room and a balcony. Delivering Fall 2022. Dylan’s Sales Gallery and Model are now open at 2316 Richmond Highway, Alexandria, VA 22301. Schedule your tour today at DylanVA.com.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
FOX 5 Zip Trip Chantilly: 5 Must Stops!

CHANTILLY, Va. - This week's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP takes us to CHANTILLY! Located in Fairfax County, CHANTILLY is a vibrant community full of fun and beauty -- all just about 20 miles outside of Washington, D.C.!. If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun and take...
CHANTILLY, VA
The 10 Best Places to Shop and Dine in Clifton, a National Historic District

In 1985, the entire town of Clifton was designated a National Historic District, a result of its efforts to restore and preserve 62 charming Victorian buildings built between 1880 and 1910. Clifton’s population—264 people in 2019—gives you a sense of how small the place is, and yet it has a mighty collection of dining and shopping establishments. Plus, the town has claimed some notable residents: Jeff Arch wrote his famous screenplay for Sleepless in Seattle in Clifton. Theater legend Helen Hayes spent summers here. Today, you’ll see residents gathering in the town square and stopping by Clifton’s shops and restaurants. “The town attracts people interested in preserving the history and the community that’s there,” says Clifton Mayor Bill Holloway. Here’s how to check out all Clifton has to offer.
CLIFTON, VA
459 M St NW

Studio- Great Location - Beautiful Renovated Studio Apartment home at Mt Vernon Square/Convention Center Metro in Logan Circle. Walkable to Gallery Place, downtown etc. Unbeatable location! Sunny studio with kitchen, 1 bath, hardwood floors on 2nd floor of art deco building with courtyard, fenced yard and outdoor grilling space. Small pets allowed. 12 Month Lease minimum.
WASHINGTON, DC
10 GREY PEBBLE COURT

FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS INCREDIBLE DARNESTOWN HOME situated on 1.2 acres of gorgeous property. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac and featuring 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, an upgraded kitchen and a walkout basement with a bedroom, full bathroom and second kitchen. Outside will feel like a private retreat with decks, patios and porches overlooking the breathtaking yards with berry bushes and an apple tree. As soon as you step into the foyer, you are captivated by the charm and beauty of this home, from the spacious two-story foyer to the beautiful floorpan with walls of windows allowing the natural light to flood in. The gourmet kitchen was renovated in 2019 has a large island, granite countertops, stainless appliances and a charming breakfast room with glass doors leading to the porch and overlooking the yard. The family room is located right off of the kitchen and includes a beautiful wood-burning fireplace. The main level is complete with a formal living room and dining room, perfect for entertaining, a main level study and a large mudroom located directly off the 2-car garage. The upper level features a huge Owners' Suite with vaulted ceilings, a dressing room and spa bathroom for all your pampering needs and a double walk in closet. There are four additional Bedrooms and two additional full Bathrooms upstairs. The walk-out lower level includes a second kitchen with a bar, a large rec room, a bedroom, full bathroom and a bonus room, as well as plenty storage. Outside will feel like a private retreat with breathtaking grounds and extensive hardscape and landscape. Whole house generator and 10 yr new roof. Walking distance to Seneca Ridge Trail, Windridge Winery and close to Darnestown Pool and Racquet Club. This is truly a must see!
DARNESTOWN, MD
Living on $3.7 million a year in Rockville, Maryland

Can you live on $3.7 million a year in Rockville? Brian Jung is doing it now. The successful YouTuber has a channel dedicated to videos on personal finance and cryptocurrency. His family came here from South Korea in the 1990s, one of many who have settled in a Rockville where the Asian community is now one of the economic engines of the city. CNBC took notice of Jung's acccomplishments, including his financial stake in Rockville Town Square's Gyuzo Japanese BBQ restaurant, in a new episode of its Make It: Millenial Money series.
ROCKVILLE, MD

