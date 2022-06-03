Man indicted on federal child rape, witness tampering charges

High temperatures will mainly be between 70° and 75° for the week ahead and the second weekend of June. These values are cooler than normal for early June given that the normal high temperatures are between 77° and 79° for this timeframe. Lows are likely to be in the lower-50s most, if not all week, which is also a tad below normal. It’s looking like a week to keep the air conditioner turned off with both comfortable afternoons and pleasant sleeping weather. Today, showers and thunderstorms are likely, with highs in the lower-70s. We should see skies clear out Tuesday morning and give way to a good amount of sunshine for the afternoon with a repeat high near 72°. Wednesday will be our other chance for rain this week. Beyond that, dry weather is favored Thursday through Sunday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Here is the latest 7-day forecast graphic:

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO