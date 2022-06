Sotheby’s International Realty’s top broker in the nation last year joined Corcoran in Palm Beach, after relocating from New Mexico, The Real Deal has learned. Darlene Streit, also the top real estate agent in Santa Fe last year with $404 million in closed dollar volume, headed east to the tony town of Palm Beach after a 31-year real estate career in Santa Fe, she said. Her career dollar volume totals more than $1.7 billion, according to a press release.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO