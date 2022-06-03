This Sunday: PRIDE show for all ages!

A Family Series special event, presented by Queer Kids Stuff. Appropriate for all ages!. Join us in celebrating PRIDE! We’re going back in time to talk about the roots of PRIDE with our kid-friendly historical retelling of Stonewall and the creation of our beloved Rainbow Flag. We’ll sing pride-themed originals and...
The Bangor State Fair comes roaring back to town, albeit with an abbreviated schedule this year, from Thursday August 4th, through Sunday, -August 7th, at Bass Park. That means 4 days of rides, food, games, summer fun and of course, live music, including a performance from an old Bangor friend, who is coming back to town.
SEARS ISLAND — To celebrate the summer solstice, Carver Memorial Library and Friends of Sears Island are collaborating on a sun-themed StoryWalk® for families to enjoy along the Homestead Trail on Sears Island. As families walk along the woods path, they will find posts with laminated pages of the book Living Sunlight: How Plants Bring the Earth to Life, by Molly Bang and Penny Chisholm.
BELFAST — “Women Rising: Collages by Betsey Feeley” is on display in the Kramer Gallery of the Belfast Free Library, June 1-30, 2022. The Kramer Gallery, located on the ground floor of the Library, is open during library hours. “Women Rising” celebrates female beauty and strength, as...
BREWER — The city of Brewer held its very own Riverwalk Festival all day Saturday. The festival is a way to support businesses and an opportunity for people to enjoy the great outdoors. Food trucks, touch-a-truck, and a craft fair on a long Center Street were included. Brewer city...
It took me a while to figure out where I lived back in the fall of 1967. I’d moved to Maine from Chicago on a whim, or rather, by acting spontaneously on a lifelong dream. I’d grown up on my dad’s stories of his boyhood summers on the shores of West Gouldsboro where he’d been sent to stay with a great aunt. He thought maybe his mother was glad to get him out of her hair, so she put him on a train bound for Bangor. It was 1918, and he was 14.
MaineHealth Innovation is celebrating two years of supporting care team members throughout the health system who have developed novel solutions to unmet care needs in their communities. “The Spark: Celebrating Innovation at MaineHealth,” a virtual celebration on Wednesday, June 8, from 3:30 – 5 p.m., will feature a series of panel discussions examining how MaineHealth teams are developing ideas to shape the future of health care in areas such as emergency medicine, primary care, pediatrics, women’s health and the patient experience.
Our Executive Chef JP Dupois presents a special in the Broad Arrow Tavern for The Maine Oyster Festival! The Tavern will be featuring a special oyster meal that we hope will win the People’s Choice Award! The special will be Oyster “po’ boy” sliders featuring Fried Oysters, Shredded cabbage, Hoisin spiked Mayo with an Apple ginger slaw.
It's always sad to hear or read about a local business preparing to close its doors. This is especially true when it's an establishment that it known for downright delicious grub. According to a post from Jesse and Rachel on the company's official Facebook Page, Augusta's 'Wander Pizza Co.' is...
Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
SOUTHWEST HARBOR— Out of several applicants, Sarah Phelps of Southwest Harbor was chosen to represent the state of Maine in the Miss Earth USA beauty pageant. The Mount Desert Island High School graduate will wear the Maine sash at the beauty pageant that is set to take place in Orlando, Fla. Phelps will be there for the entire week leading up to when Miss Earth USA will be televised on Jan. 7, 2023.
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library will be hosting a 5K run/walk race event Saturday, June 25. The race starts in beautiful Rockport Village right in front of the library and travels along the coast offering fantastic ocean views. Water and snacks will be provided after the race at the library.
Portland has the money, and now plans are in the works for a brand new park!. I had no idea that Portland has a very impressive collection of parks, trails, and open spaces — 67 parks taking up 721 acres. That's 721 acres that condos can't be built on. They are about to add another park, which will be one of Portland's biggest at 24 acres in the North Deering Neighborhood.
Waldo Community Action Partners announces a new initiative that is building off of last year’s Summer Food Service Program for Children – Community Cafés. Meals are an Extension of the USDA’s Summer Food Program for children 18 and under and are focused on bringing seniors and children together for fun activities, companionship, and community building.
BELFAST — Carolyn A. Morrison, the daughter of Mabel and Lyman Cunningham, was born Sept. 25, 1949, in Waterville, Maine, and peacefully passed on May 31, 2022, at her home in Belfast. A resident there for most of her life, Carolyn graduated from Belfast High in 1968 and worked at Stinson’s, where she met Robert Morrison Sr., the man she would wed in December of 1977.
Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Visiting Fenway Park is always a thrill, but there are other ways to enjoy the boys of summer. Among the pros, the AA Portland Sea Dogs (milb.com/portland) play at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. We also love the community feel of the Futures League (thefuturesleague.com) games. Seats are close to the field, kids burn their excess energy with silly activities, and there’s something eternally optimistic about the college players who all think they will make it to the show. Even with the Woosox in the same town, the Worcester Bravehearts (worcesterbravehearts.com) pull in the crowds at Hanover Insurance Park. For the cream of the collegiate crop, catch one of the Cape Cod Baseball League (capecodbaseball.org) matchups.
Belfast, Maine — Preparation for the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) will be the focus of an upcoming online class through the Hutchinson Center this August. SAT Prep Matters, is designed for rising high school juniors and seniors who plan to take the SAT this year. The course will be offered on four consecutive Mondays, from 6-7:30 p.m. ET. The cost is $250 per session and runs Aug. 1-22. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
VERO BEACH, Florida — Roy Thomas Jacobs, or as family and friends called him, Tom, passed away in Vero Beach, Florida on December 19, 2021 from complications of Alzheimers Disease. Tom was born May 5, 1950 in Rockland to Ray Arnold and Ruth Nichols Jacobs. As a young many...
Growing up, a trip to The Maine Mall was a big day out. I grew up near Pownal, so a trip to South Portland was an event. Before we made the trek, we’d make a list of everything we could possibly need in the area and places to visit since we probably wouldn’t be back again soon after.
There is always plenty to do around Maine and this weekend June 4-5th, 2022 is no exception. Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is sponsoring a free fishing weekend this weekend across Maine. No fishing license is required to fish this weekend June 4th and 5th in Maine unless you have a suspended or revoked driver's license. This free fishing event is offered twice a year and the last time it was offered was in February so if you missed out now is your chance to try your luck catching your dinner.
THOMASTON, Maine (WABI) - Are you or someone you know looking for a new furry friend?. Pope Memorial Humane Society has a feline looking for a forever home. Sedrick is believed to be about ten years old. Sedrick has been at the humane society in Thomaston for 318 days!. We’re...
