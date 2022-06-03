ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Texas school shooting: Special education teacher considers lawsuit against gun manufacturer

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhfOj_0fzStEvM00

UVALDE, Texas — A special education teacher at Robb Elementary who survived the shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers on May 24, has petitioned a court to require the manufacturer of the gun used in the massacre to sit for a deposition.

Emilia “Amy” Marin filed the petition Thursday, which would require gunmaker Daniel Defense to sit for a deposition, as well as produce materials related to profits, lobbying, sales and marketing of AR-15-style rifles, NPR reported.

The petition is not only asking about the specific AR-15-style rifle carried by the gunman in Uvalde, but also information about four other AR-15-style rifles that were found in the hotel room of the shooter who killed 60 people in Las Vegas in 2017, The San Antonio Express-News reported. Marin’s attorney, Don Flanary, told NPR that they want to look at whether Daniel Defense changed its marketing after the Las Vegas mass shooting.

Marin had been walking outside the school, helping a co-worker bring food inside, when she saw the gunman’s vehicle crash, and was the teacher who was initially accused of leaving the door through which the gunman entered propped open with a rock, CNN reported. The Texas Department of Public Safety later clarified that the door had not been propped open, and instead said that the door had been closed but had not locked, for unknown reasons. Video footage from the school showed Marin shutting the door, DPS said.

Flanary told CNN that Marin has no plans to sue the school, the district or the police.

“Going after the police officers who made a mistake isn’t going to prevent it from happening at other places,” Flanary told NPR. “She feels like if we go this direction, we can make a change.”

Mikal Watts, a San Antonio attorney, told the Express-News that he and other attorneys have been contacted by victim’s families about looking into potential claims against Daniel Defense.

In February, Remington and the families of nine of the shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary agreed to a $73 million settlement, NPR reported. In that case, lawyers had argued that Remington, who manufactured the firearm used in the Sandy Hook massacre, had marketed their guns using a “lone gunman” narrative, NPR reported.

Daniel Defense has used video games like “Call of Duty” and popular characters from “Star Wars” as well as Santa Claus in some of its advertisements, The New York Times reported.

State police said that the DDM4 V7 made by Daniel Defense was one of two AR-style semi-automatic rifles the gunman purchased before going into Robb Elementary. The DDM4 V7 was the gun found next to his body when he was killed, the Express-News reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Action News Jax

Defense attorneys in Florida school shooting try to withdraw

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — (AP) — The public defenders representing Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz tried to withdraw from his death penalty trial Monday after the judge ordered them to move forward with jury selection even though one member of their five-member team is sick with COVID-19. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer rejected the withdrawal motion by Cruz's lead attorney, Melisa McNeill. The defense then filed a motion asking Scherer to remove herself from the case, accusing her of being biased against Cruz. Scherer dismissed the request.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

US Navy identifies pilot who died in California crash

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy has identified the pilot who died when a Super Hornet aircraft crashed in California’s Mojave Desert. In a Sunday news release, the Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet said pilot Lt. Richard Bullock was participating in “a routine training mission” when his F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet crashed about 2:30 p.m. PDT Friday near Trona.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Senator: Chief had no radio during Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The state agency investigating the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde has determined that the commander facing criticism for the slow police response was not carrying a radio as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Friday. Sen. Roland Gutierrez...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Action News Jax

Transgender youth treatment under fire in Florida again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida health officials have asked the state medical board to draft new policies that would likely restrict gender dysphoria treatments for transgender youth as the state amps up its ongoing attacks on the treatments amid the country's culture wars. The officials are also...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas Dps#Guns#Sandy Hook Elementary#Robb Elementary#Gunmaker Daniel Defense#Npr#Cnn#Dps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
Action News Jax

New Orleans Starbucks store 1st in Louisiana to vote union

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Employees at a Starbucks store in New Orleans voted to form a union, becoming the first of the coffee giant's locations in Louisiana to unionize. Ballots were cast Friday and Saturday 11-1 in favor of joining Workers United, which represents the unionized Starbucks stores, WWNO-FM reported. Two ballots were challenged, the station said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
98K+
Followers
106K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy