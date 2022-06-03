‘Wizard of Oz’ returns to theaters in honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday

“The Wizard of Oz” is returning to theaters in honor of Judy Garland’s 100th birthday.

If you are a huge fan of Judy Garland or love “The Wizard of Oz”, you have the chance to see a classic again in theaters this Sunday and Monday.

Fanthom Events says in honor of Garland’s 100th birthday, fans all over the country can relive the magic of Dorothy traveling through Oz with her dog, Toto, the Scarecrow, Tinman and the Cowardly Lion.

The movie is also getting a little bit of an update or added feature from the 1939 movie, according to WJW. That update is the addition of an exclusive musical number that was cut from the movie.

Garland died when she was 47 years old, WJW says, after years of substance abuse. She was also only 17 years old when the “The Wizard of Oz” first appeared in theaters.

To see if it’s playing in a theater near you, check out Fanthom Events’ website and type in your zip code.

