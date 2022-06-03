ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-40 exit ramp to the I-440 Beltline in Southeast Raleigh will be closed this weekend

By Richard Stradling
The News & Observer
Drivers coming in to Raleigh from the east on Interstate 40 won’t be able to get on the Beltline toward the east side of town without a detour this weekend.

The exit ramp from westbound I-40 to westbound Interstate 440 will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The closure will allow contractors to finish rebuilding the ramp as part of a broader effort to widen I-40.

Westbound I-40 drivers who want to get on the Beltline up toward Poole Road, Interstate 87, New Bern Avenue and Capital Boulevard will be directed to remain on I-40 to the Rock Quarry Road exit. There, they’ll be able to cross the highway and get back on I-40 headed east toward I-440.

That extra traffic on westbound I-40 might slow things down as people come into Raleigh for weekend activities.

Contractors are rebuilding the I-40/I-440 interchange as they widen I-40 from six lanes to 10 south of Raleigh.

Altogether, NCDOT is widening an 11-mile stretch of I-40 between Raleigh and the Cleveland community in Johnston County, where the N.C. 42 interchange is being overhauled as well. Work began in 2018 and isn’t expected to be finished until 2024 .

The News & Observer

The News & Observer

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism.

