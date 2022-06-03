ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insurance 're-rate' could help save you money

BUSINESS MONDAY: Carr Hardware

PITTSFIELD — Marshall Raser was in business with his two brothers, running a bustling hardware store in Quincy, Mass., when a third party tipped him off to an opportunity in the Berkshires. The year was 1962 and Carr Hardware, founded by Sam Carr 34 years prior, was up for sale. Marshall drove west to take a look at the business and build a connection with Carr; save for a single trip to retrieve his belongings, he literally never left. “That was my dad’s introduction to Pittsfield,” says Bart Raser, who joined the family business in 1991, and oversees day-to-day operations at the eight Carr Hardware locations throughout the Berkshires and Connecticut. At age 93, Marshall remains equally involved—and he’s never looked back.
Homeowners organize as lawmakers debate help for crumbling foundations tainted by pyrrhotite

MONSON – It’s been nearly five years since homeowners Joseph and Michelle Loglisci noticed the telltale cracking and fissuring and water staining in their basement. The verdict: that their dream home, and their retirement savings, was built upon a foundation of pyrrhotite-contaminated concrete. It looked normal going in, but over time the pyrrhotite reacted with air and moisture and expands destroying itself in the process. Once it begins, there is no way to stop the reaction other than to tear it out and replace.
Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
21 Acre Berkshire Home Offers Stunning Views and Tons of Room (36 photos)

Real estate continues to be highly sought after in beautiful Berkshire County and it's no surprise. When the pandemic struck, folks were migrating from the larger crowded areas like New York City and Boston to spread out while being able to easily social distance and breath in our fine outside Berkshire County air. Whether it's Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lenox, Lee, Williamstown, Stockbridge, Tyringham, New Marlborough, Sandisfield, Sheffield, Adams, North Adams, Lanesborough, Cheshire, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge, and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that people want to live and stay in Berkshire County.
Have You Seen Yellow Porch Lights in Massachusetts? What Does Yellow Mean?

In previous articles, I discussed my experiences of seeing green porch lights and blue porch lights in Berkshire County and why people would display those colors for their lights. There are reasons why people would choose those colors and the purposes behind them. You can check out the blue porch light article by going here and the green porch light article by going here. Another porch light you May see throughout Massachusetts is a yellow-colored porch light.
Springfield man wins $1 million on scratch ticket

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man recently hit a big prize on a scratch ticket. Mass. Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja said that Ramon Rivera Reyes won $1 million on their ‘Cash to Go’ game. Reyes chose the cash option and received the one-time payment of $650,000 before...
This Week in CT: A look at how Ellington is growing

(WTNH) – The Town of Ellington is one of the fastest-growing places in Connecticut and has received national attention lately because of the Richard Dabate case. Dennis House caught up with Lori Spielman, the first selectwoman of Ellington, who was also born in the town. She oversees a town...
Town by Town: June 6

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town. In Agawam, a locally-owned store is holding a 2 month-long donation drive for the Pioneer Valley USO. Now through the end of July, Cooper’s in Agawam is collecting non-perishable food, donations, and care package items for the...
Public safety addressed during alcohol license seminar in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Liquor license compliance was the subject of a workshop Monday for entertainment establishments in Springfield. The focus also turned to public safety as the city is still reeling from last week’s deadly club shooting. This is the first time an alcohol license seminar has taken...
