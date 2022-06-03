ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Report: Arkansas has third-most affordable housing market

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uNFW_0fzSsE1z00

(NEXSTAR) — Home prices have been hot across the U.S. recently, but they aren’t high everywhere. In fact, some areas are far less expensive than the national average.

The national median home list price was $425,000 in April, according to Realtor.com, even as the housing market remains in a slowdown . Realtor.com found the median list price for a home in the most affordable state — West Virginia — isn’t even close to the national average.

Of the cheapest states, all have median home price tags below $300,000. They’re all primarily rural and without huge cities (with a few exceptions), the real estate website found. They haven’t “seen the typical boom-and-bust real estate cycles that coastal markets saw,” according to George Ratiu, manager of economic research for Realtor.com .

Housing prices soar as inflation takes its toll on market

Instead, these states are scattered through the Midwest and South.

West Virginia has the lowest median list price at $199,000, less than half that of the national average. This is the only state with a median price below $200,000, Realtor.com’s analysis found. The next most affordable state is Ohio with a median home price tag of $215,000.

Arkansas and Kansas are the only two other states with median prices below $250,000, coming in at $245,000 and $248,500, respectively. Ranking at the bottom of the list is Missouri at $270,000, which is still $155,000 cheaper than the national average.

Here are the 10 states Realtor.com found to have the cheapest housing markets, as well as their median home list prices, based on April’s data:

State Median List Price
West Virginia $199K
Ohio $215K
Arkansas $245K
Kansas $248.5K
Oklahoma $250K
Mississippi $258K
Michigan $259K
Indiana $260K
Kentucky $260K
Missouri $270K
States with the most affordable homes in the U.S. based on the latest data released in April 2022. (Realtor.com)

Cities in some of these states have even offered financial incentives for people to move to the area . Among those include Bentonville, Arkansas; Lincoln and Topeka, Kansas; Morgantown, West Virginia; Tulsa, Oklahoma, and West Lafayette, Indiana.

While the markets in these states are more affordable, they’re still competitive for buyers.

Realtors from West Virginia, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Mississippi say buying a home isn’t necessarily easier in their states. The market is as hot as ever, with the demand up and listings getting multiple offers.

Here are the states where housing prices are rising fastest

It’s unclear whether relief will be coming anytime soon for home buyers in these states and throughout the country.

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged down slightly this week, though interest rates on the key 30-year home loan remain at decade-high levels. Higher borrowing rates appear to be slowing the housing market, a crucial sector of the economy.

In April, sales of both existing homes and new homes showed signs of faltering, worsened by sharply higher home prices and a shrunken supply of available properties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Arkansas Business
City
Bentonville, AR
State
West Virginia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Housing Market#Housing Prices#Nexstar#Realtor Com
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Most Dangerous (Deadliest) Animals in Mississippi

Discover the Most Dangerous (Deadliest) Animals in Mississippi. Mississippi is a southern state known for its hospitality, magnolias, namesake river, and catfish (Southern Fried Catfish anyone?). It shares a border to the west with Arkansas and Louisiana and on the east with Alabama. A sliver of its southern border is along the coast of the Gulf of Mexico with a few beaches in Biloxi and Gulfport. The state has wetlands, marshes, prairies, and forests with a wide variety of animals inhabiting the habitats.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
THV11

Officials capture big alligator in small Arkansas town

MONTICELLO, Ark. — Officials on Wednesday night successfully captured an alligator in Monticello, Arkansas. According to MonticelloLive, officials with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission captured the alligator around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 138, also known as Winchester Road. While the men worked to tie it up, the gator...
MONTICELLO, AR
Thrillist

Even More Peanut Butter Has Been Recalled Due to Salmonella

On May 20, Jif announced a significant peanut butter recall due to salmonella contamination that sickened at least 14 people and hospitalized two. That initial recall included 49 different products. Though the amount of peanut butter recalled isn't clear, as Jif did not respond to a request for comment from Thrillist. On May 23 and 24, the Food and Drug Administration issued five new recalls, all of which are linked to Jif.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Housing
Slate

Doctors in Alabama Already Turn Away Miscarrying Patients. This Will Be Our New Normal Across the Country.

If you want to understand the future of medical care for pregnant women in a post-Roe world, look no further than what is happening in Alabama. As others have pointed out for Slate, the leaked draft majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization paves the way for criminalizing many aspects of pregnancy. While Texas’ abortion ban, S.B. 8, has essentially halted all abortions in the state, Alabama offers a glimpse of a troubling future in which the provision of medical care for pregnant people is deeply intertwined with the cultural attitudes that seek to criminalize “undesirable” pregnancy outcomes.
ALABAMA STATE
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $50 Million, 59-Acre Nashville Estate Is the Most Expensive in Tennessee’s History

Click here to read the full article. When you envisage a grand Southern estate, chances are it would look similar to this Nashville property. Located at 1304 Chickering Road in the prestigious Belle Meade neighborhood, the sprawling property neighbors those of Reese Witherspoon, just down the road, and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill a street away. “There are many other well-established homes in this area, but not many of them are on a lot this size,” says Steve Fridrich of Fridrich & Clark Realty.  Billionaire Tom Frist Jr., co-founder of HCA Healthcare and worth an estimated $17.5 billion, and his late wife,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVQ

Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
InsideHook

These States Are in For an Alarmingly Hot Summer

It’s getting hot out there, and it’s still spring. And according to a new government report, the heat is going to be brutal in several states over the next few months. In a just-released report (“Climate and Health Outlook”) from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Office of Climate Change and Health Equity (OCCHE), the government agencies projected which states and counties were expected to experience “extremely hot days,” which is when the daily maximum temperature is above the 95th percentile value of the historical temperature distribution in that area.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Report: There is believed to be $340M worth of treasure buried across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The search for treasure in Texas could make you a multimillionaire. According to TexasHillCountry.com, Texas is thought to have around $340 million in buried treasure — more than any other state in the U.S. Many of the state's estimated 229 treasure sites are reportedly hidden under layers of limestone and spread across the Texas Hill Country.
TEXAS STATE
Catfish 100.1

Update: Tuscaloosa, Alabama: Have You Seen This In Your Backyard?

We recently posted this story about an odd creature spotted in a field. You won't believe what it is...... Is it a coyote? It appears to be a coyote. Coyotes are often seen in West Alabama. But what is that on the hind end of this particular creature? The backside is odd-looking, to say the least. This predator has a really bushy tail or something. It has been spotted in the Tuscaloosa area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy