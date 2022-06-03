KNWA Today: National Donut Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friday is National Donut Day!

The day was actually created by the Salvation Army in 1938. The first-ever National Donut Day was celebrated in Chicago.

In 1917, the Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies were sent to France to help thousands of soldiers stock up on essential goods and grab a sweet baked by the women.

You can read more about its history including a recipe for the donuts they would make for the soldiers by visiting their website.

