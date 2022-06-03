ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

KNWA Today: National Donut Day

By Crystal Martinez
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FfYrg_0fzSsCGX00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Friday is National Donut Day!

The day was actually created by the Salvation Army in 1938. The first-ever National Donut Day was celebrated in Chicago.

In 1917, the Salvation Army’s Donut Lassies were sent to France to help thousands of soldiers stock up on essential goods and grab a sweet baked by the women.

You can read more about its history including a recipe for the donuts they would make for the soldiers by visiting their website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Society
City
Fayetteville, AR
Fayetteville, AR
Lifestyle
Fayetteville, AR
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Donut Day#Doughnut#The Salvation Army
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy