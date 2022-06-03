ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

We Should Have Seen Monkeypox Coming

By Sarah Zhang
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHC9N_0fzSsAV500
Getty; The Atlantic

Nearly five years before an unusual cluster of monkeypox cases in the U.K. alarmed the world, doctors were dealing with an unusual cluster of monkeypox in another unexpected country: Nigeria. The virus is endemic to Central Africa, but Nigeria, far to the west, had not recorded a case of monkeypox since 1978. When an 11-year-old boy showed up with skin lesions in September 2017, doctors first suspected chickenpox. But no, tests pointed to the much more unusual monkeypox. From 2017 to 2022, Nigeria then found more than 500 confirmed monkeypox cases. Quite suddenly, it seemed, the virus had begun spreading somewhere new.

In Nigeria, too, doctors first picked up hints of a new pattern that would be repeated around the world. Many of the patients were men, and many had genital lesions, suggesting transmission via sexual contact. Four years later, many of the cases in Europe and the Americas are also in men and also characterized by genital lesions. “It looks like déjà vu to me,” says Dimie Ogoina, a doctor at Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, which treated the first and many subsequent cases of monkeypox in Nigeria in 2017. The virus was known to spread through droplets and any kind of physical contact with infectious sores and scabs—but sex, specifically, had never been high on the list of transmission risks. (Past cases were usually linked to contact with wild animals or household contact.) The unusual pattern and unusual size of the Nigeria outbreak should have been a signal that something had changed for monkeypox. But the world ignored it until too late, and a global outbreak is now well under way.

“What happened in 2017 in Nigeria was absolutely a warning sign,” says Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at UCLA who has studied the virus. But as long as monkeypox stayed in Africa, the disease got little attention. The U.K., Singapore, and Israel did pick up the occasional case linked to travel to Nigeria in 2018 and 2019. “It’s possible there were many importations that were missed,” Rimoin says, which seeded local transmission that’s finally being detected now. The exact path the virus took around the world is unknown, but the genomes of viruses sequenced so far from Europe and the U.S. are most closely related to those linked to the Nigeria outbreak.

In fact, a preliminary genetic analysis from University of Edinburgh scientists suggests that the evolution of this monkeypox lineage suddenly accelerated sometime between 2017 and 2022. Poxviruses tend to accumulate mutations at a fairly slow rate of one or two a year, but the genomes from 2022 have a whopping 47 mutations. Intriguingly, almost all of the changes to the genetic code are TC to TT or GA to AA. This is unlikely to have happened through random copying error; instead it resembles the signature of an immune-system mechanism—found in both humans and animals—that introduces mutations in an attempt to disable the virus. This signature is seen in many common viruses, including SARS-CoV-2, notes Nicolas Gillet, a biologist at the University of Namur who has studied this defense mechanism. You can think of most of the mutations as “scars” from battling with the host immune system, says Richard Neher, a biologist at the University of Basel, though it’s impossible to say whether any could also be adaptive. In any case, monkeypox seems to have found a new host since 2017: either humans directly or another animal that then spread the virus to humans.

Read: So, have you heard about monkeypox?

The lack of attention to monkeypox means basic questions—such as which animal or animals in fact spread the virus—remain unanswered. Despite the name, monkeypox is more commonly found in rodents, though it can infect a wide range of species, including primates and rabbits. When it comes to the virus’s natural animal reservoir, “we don’t know,” says Boghuma Titanji, an infectious-disease doctor at Emory. In addition to the Nigeria outbreak that began in 2017, a separate outbreak of a more severe form of monkeypox has been intensifying around the Democratic Republic of Congo, where the virus has long circulated. The Congo has seen 1,200 cases and 58 deaths this year alone.

Only now, with a few hundred cases outside Africa, particularly in rich countries, do we “see a shift in attention,” Titanji says. Earlier investments in research might have identified strategies to prevent spillovers from a reservoir before they happened. And now, scientists around the world are scrambling to understand the full range of monkeypox’s transmission and symptoms in the middle of a global outbreak. “We could have been doing this much sooner and more preemptively,” she says.

“Most of our information on the epidemiology and the clinical presentation [comes from] the early ’80s,” Rimoin says. Monkeypox was of particular interest then because doctors worried that it might sweep in following the eradication of its more severe relative, smallpox. Since then, however, monkeypox has been “neglected lamentably,” says David Heymann, an epidemiologist at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine who has studied the virus in the Congo. He ticked off a list of basic questions he would like to see answered: “What does this virus do in immunocompromised people? Is there an asymptomatic form of infection? Does that asymptomatic form transmit to others? Is it transmitted by fomites when you sneeze or cough? Things like that are not known.”

Read: Is a common virus suddenly causing liver failure in children?

In particular, Heymann notes that the milder West Africa clade of the virus in Nigeria and now around the world may behave differently than the more severe and slightly better characterized one found in the Congo. Its relative mildness may have helped it spread, because people who are very sick are less likely to travel. Not everyone infected with the West Africa clade seems to get a generalized rash that is normally associated with the virus, Heymann adds. And the possibility of sexual transmission is not fully understood. Monkeypox sores can occur on many parts of the body, so their appearance in the genital area may have begun as a random event that then allowed it to spread through physical contact during sex. Whether the virus also spreads through semen or vaginal fluids, however, is unknown. Such studies hadn’t been done, even though the 2017 Nigeria outbreak already hinted at the role of transmission during sex.

As monkeypox has gone global, patients in Europe and North America are getting antiviral drugs. Health-care workers and close contacts of patients are being offered vaccines. But at his hospital in Nigeria, Ogoina says, doctors never had any of the antiviral drugs or vaccines. All they had for monkeypox patients was supportive care. Furthermore, case numbers are likely being underestimated right now. “We need to step up surveillance,” he says, pointing to the need for more labs that can diagnose the virus, antibody surveys to study its prevalence, and monitoring of potential animal carriers.

Countries in Europe and North Americas may be able to tame their monkeypox outbreaks. But “an infection anywhere is potentially an infection everywhere,” Rimoin says. As long as monkeypox circulates in Africa, it will keep seeding cases elsewhere. And it will keep sickening and killing people in Africa. The early warning signs for monkeypox were there all along, and they should be by now unignorable.

Comments / 1

Related
The Atlantic

Bill Maher Isn’t a Liberal Anymore

What’s the opposite of a coveted endorsement? To some, it’s Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor “Space Laser” Greene tweeting at you to say thank you for your cable-TV monologue. But maybe Bill Maher, who earlier this week received this exact cursed endorsement from Greene, welcomed it. After all, he may identify as a liberal, but he prides himself on just asking questions (a lot of which sound suspiciously like GOP talking points). Last Friday, on his HBO show, Real Time With Bill Maher, he was questioning whether LGBTQ kids really are, you know, LGBTQ: “Yes, part of the rise in LGBT numbers is from people feeling free enough to tell it to a pollster, and that’s all to the good,” he said, “but some of it is—it's trendy."
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlantic

You Are Going to Get COVID Again … And Again … And Again

Two and a half years and billions of estimated infections into this pandemic, SARS-CoV-2’s visit has clearly turned into a permanent stay. Experts knew from early on that, for almost everyone, infection with this coronavirus would be inevitable. As James Hamblin memorably put it back in February 2020, “You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus.” By this point, in fact, most Americans have. But now, as wave after wave continues to pummel the globe, a grimmer reality is playing out. You’re not just likely to get the coronavirus. You’re likely to get it again and again and again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

Something Dark Unfolded in Jerusalem This Week

They don’t make Orthodox rabbis like Aharon Lichtenstein anymore. A polymath born in 1933, he received rabbinic ordination from Yeshiva University and a doctorate from Harvard, and set out to bridge traditional Judaism with modern life and culture. Lichtenstein moved to Israel in 1971, where he spent the next four decades educating students in his religious humanistic tradition and preaching political and territorial compromise with Israel’s Palestinian neighbors. He drew upon his vast Jewish legal erudition to defend the Israeli government’s right to evacuate settlements and cede land for peace, condemned anti-Arab violence, and rebuked rabbis who eulogized the notorious Jewish terrorist Baruch Goldstein. In 1995, the co-head of Lichtenstein’s yeshiva, Holocaust survivor Rabbi Yehuda Amital, even served as a minister in Israel’s government to lend religious support to the Oslo Accords.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Africa#Congo
outbreaknewstoday.com

Malaysia reports significant rise in hand, foot and mouth disease

For the first four months of 2022, Malaysian health officials have reported a total of 22,463 cases of hand, foot and mouth diseases (HFMD) nationwide, an increase of 12.8 times compared to the same period in 2021, which saw only 1,752 cases. 21,508 cases, or 96% of the total are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
UCLA
Fox News

Monekypox virus: What to know

The monkeypox virus is spreading across the world, with reports of cases in the U.K., Spain, Portugal and the U.S. In Massachusetts, a case was found in a man who had recently traveled to Canada. Although it's the only case in America that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

When Stranger Things Finally Gave Its Villain a Voice

This article contains spoilers for the first seven episodes of Stranger Things Season 4. Only on Netflix’s sci-fi horror drama Stranger Things have teenagers gotten used to fighting interdimensional demons. Early in Season 4, Robin (played by Maya Hawke) offers an explanation for her and her friends’ nonchalance in dealing with threats from the Upside Down, the desolate alternate realm that regularly sets monsters loose. “We’ve actually been through this kind of thing before,” she tells Eddie (Joseph Quinn), a classmate who’s just encountered the Upside Down for the first time. “Mine was more human-flesh-based, and theirs was more smoke-related, but bottom line is, collectively, I really feel like we got this.”
TV SERIES
The Atlantic

No, Ann Coulter, I Am Not Responsible for the ‘Great Replacement’ Theory

Ann Coulter, in so many words, thinks that I am responsible for the mass shooting in Buffalo in mid-May. Not me alone. After the shooting, Coulter wrote a column dismissing the idea that Republican politicians and commentators had popularized the “Great Replacement” theory, a conspiracy theory that the young, white Buffalo shooter cited as a motivation before killing 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood. Instead, Coulter argued that the theory had been popularized by political analysts and Democratic operatives who have predicted that the nation’s changing demographics will benefit Democrats over time.
BUFFALO, NY
The Atlantic

Plastic Recycling Doesn’t Work and Will Never Work

Americans support recycling. We do too. But although some materials can be effectively recycled and safely made from recycled content, plastics cannot. Plastic recycling does not work and will never work. The United States in 2021 had a dismal recycling rate of about 5 percent for post-consumer plastic waste, down from a high of 9.5 percent in 2014, when the U.S. exported millions of tons of plastic waste to China and counted it as recycled—even though much of it wasn’t.
ENVIRONMENT
The Atlantic

Democrats Should “Do Something” the Way the GOP Does Things

On Sunday, President Joe Biden attended a Catholic Mass in Uvalde, Texas, for the 19 children and two teachers who had been murdered at Robb Elementary School. When he emerged to protesters shouting “Do something!” he stood tall, pointed his finger at the crowd, and responded loudly, at least twice, “We will.”
The Atlantic

The Kind of Prayer That Could Make a Difference

An exhausting routine has developed in the aftermath of mass shootings: Politicians offer “thoughts and prayers” and gun-control proponents respond with justified outrage, pointing out that only political action—the kind that those politicians are blocking—can stem such tragedies. Of course we need real policy change to end gun violence.
UVALDE, TX
The Atlantic

Stranger Things Won’t Save Netflix

Netflix, long branded as Hollywood’s disruptor, has lately looked to be in need of disruption itself. In April, the company revealed that it had lost customers for the first time in a decade, as rising subscription costs and increased streaming competition drove audiences away. Shares plummeted, as did shareholder confidence. Discussions began over plans to introduce ads and crack down on password sharing. Previously ordered projects, even those with A-lister support, were canceled to help reduce spending.
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

What the Veneration of Gandhi’s Killer Says About India

Imagine an America in the not-so-distant future. A right-wing populist politician has just been reelected president of the United States, stirring a wave of ethnonationalism not seen since the Trump presidency. Amid the country’s nativist turn, a cult of personality forms around John Wilkes Booth, the actor who fatally shot President Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theatre just days after the end of the Civil War. Members of the president’s party hail Booth as a champion of the Confederate cause. Statues and memorials are erected in his honor. Although the president still pays lip service to Lincoln and his legacy, he is politically aligned much more closely with Booth.
INDIA
The Atlantic

14 Reader Views on Guns

This is an edition of Up for Debate, a newsletter by Conor Friedersdorf. On Wednesdays, he rounds up timely conversations and solicits reader responses to one thought-provoking question. Later, he publishes some thoughtful replies. Sign up for the newsletter here. Last week I asked readers for their thoughts on guns.
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

92K+
Followers
6K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy