Vance and Russell Law Offices, S.C., has announced that Mike Schulz has joined its Fort Atkinson office as an associate attorney. According to a recent news release, Schulz had previously been based out of the law firm’s Cuba City location, focusing his services on estate planning and family law matters. The move will enable the Fort Atkinson office to offer a variety of new services to clients which were not available before the recent Vance Law Office and Russell Law Offices merger.

FORT ATKINSON, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO