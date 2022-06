It’s been a rollercoaster year regarding liquor laws, but then isn’t it always in Utah? In the omnibus liquor bill for 2022 the headline news was that roughly fifty percent of hard seltzers will now vanish from grocery store shelves (more on that in a minute); but you might rightly wonder what else is hidden away in the detail of the bill. With the help of DABC DABS staff and the always fabulous Utah liquor lawyer Tanner Lenart – I’ve compiled the full list of all the updates. These all came into force from June 1st.

UTAH STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO