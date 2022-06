Some people might call it a horror. Some people might call it convenient. If you’re cool with sh*tting where you sleep, this Maplewood house with a toilet in the bedroom was made just for you. The two bedroom, two bath house is advertised as being close to major highways, shopping and restaurants. And all of that is true, but none of it is as remarkable as the upstairs situation.

MAPLEWOOD, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO