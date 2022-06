ST. LOUIS – Red Hot Riplets, the St. Louis-served potato chips best known for their ridges and spicy barbeque flavor, will soon be hitting the shelves in a different form. Old Vienna, the company behind the snack, has announced plans for THC-infused Red Hot Riplets. Fans of legal age could get their hands on the “twice-baked” version of the chips as soon as Wednesday at select St. Louis marijuana dispensaries and next week at more dispensaries statewide.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO