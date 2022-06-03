ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UGA president Jere Morehead providing hope, leadership amid turbulent times in college athletics

 3 days ago
University of Georgia President Jere Morehead

DESTIN, Fla. — University of Georgia president Jere Morehead fills many chairs, from acting as SEC President to his NCAA Board of Governors and Board of Directors appointments.

But no seat has been hotter than the one Morehead filled Tuesday on the SEC Network’s beachside stage for the Paul Finebaum Show.

While many other SEC school presidents and administrators spent the SEC Meetings at the Sandestin Hilton Beach Hotel hiding from media and dodging questions, Morehead stepped up front and center.

Morehead answered for the NCAA’s challenges, past and present, amid the unprecedented and unintended overhaul to the amateurism model after the passing of NIL and one-time transfer legislation last summer.

“It’s a mess, to be honest with you,” Morehead said at the onset, quickly gaining credibility with the live national television audience as one might expect from a former assistant United States Attorney in the Department of Justice and renowned jury expert.

