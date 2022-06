>Woman Sentenced for Helping Son Smuggle Cell Phones into Prison. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A 62-year-old Harrisburg woman will get probation and home detention for helping her son smuggle cell phones into prison. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Aida Rosado was sentenced last week to two years of probation with the first four months on home detention for assisting her son Danny Cruz at Dauphin County Prison. The two got the phones in with the help of a correctional officer, Kyle Bower. He has since been sentenced to federal prison for his part in the smuggling.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO